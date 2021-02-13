PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a recruté le claviériste de Ziemal, Vorskaath. Le premier full-length de l'ex-leader d'Absu sortira dans le courant de l'année chez Agonia Records avec la tracklist suivante :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
