Les news du 13 Février 2021
|»
|DURTHANG (Black Metal, Espagne) vient de sortir sa toute première démo The Winter Woods en version digipak sur Crush the Desert Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Rising from Winter Lands
02. March from the Woods of the Old Gods
03. Shores of the North
04. Into the Forest of the Heathen Souls
05. Above the Two Towers
06. Mystical Quest
|
|»
|CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée In Absence le 9 avril en auto production. Tracklist :
1. With Lust
2. For Power
3. Blade in the Dark
4. Silence Within
5. Pale Imitations
6. Disparity
7. In Absence
8. Waves
9. Desire
|
|»
|PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a recruté le claviériste de Ziemal, Vorskaath. Le premier full-length de l'ex-leader d'Absu sortira dans le courant de l'année chez Agonia Records avec la tracklist suivante :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
|
|»
|VANHELGA (Depressive Black/Rock, Suède) a signé sur Cult Of Parthenope pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Enfin Morte le 28 mai aux formats vinyle et CD. Tracklist :
1. Sjuklig Samhörighet
2. Totalt Jävla Urspårad
3. Dagar Som Denna
4. Time Is Cancer
5. Finally Dead
|
|»
|CRAWL BELOW (Post-Metal/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album 9 Mile Square via Lawnmowerjetpack Records. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Feed The Towers Above The Trees
2. Fire On The Hill
3. Kingdom Of The Ruined
4. Monument
5. Tarnished The Name
6. 9 Mile Square
|
|»
|STONE MAMMOTH (Heavy/Stoner/Rock/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme, enregistré en 2014, sur Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Mammoth Rising
02. Lock 'n' Load
03. Greatest Lover
04. Planet Mammoth
05. Runaway
06. Blind Eye Looking
07. Paralyzed Time
08. Dying Hope
09. Black & Green
|
