»

(Lien direct) DURTHANG (Black Metal, Espagne) vient de sortir sa toute première démo The Winter Woods en version digipak sur Crush the Desert Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. Rising from Winter Lands

02. March from the Woods of the Old Gods

03. Shores of the North

04. Into the Forest of the Heathen Souls

05. Above the Two Towers

06. Mystical Quest