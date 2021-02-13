|
Les news du 13 Février 2021
News
Les news du 13 Février 2021 Necros Christos - Paysage D'Hiver - Durthang - Cathartic Demise - Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû - Vanhelga - Crawl Below - Stone Mammoth
|»
|NECROS CHRISTOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) vient d'annoncer officiellement l'arrêt de ses activités avec effet immédiat, via le communiqué suivant :
Behold ye brethren and sisters,
for a last time we call out to you and thus, with saddened hearts, we have to proclaim the definite end of NECROS CHRISTOS.
Due to the international situation we were forced to cancel all farewell shows we had actually planned for 2020 and we will not be able to postpone any of those to a later date. It was a long journey to go, with many highs and lows, but we are utmost grateful for all the moments we shared as a band, on the road, in the studio and with YOU, our supporters, our fans.
We were never big in the business, never sold ourselves in any way, but that`s exactly what we are proud of. We always lived by the formula of integrity, being true to ourselves and the music we adore so much. We will always support the underground Metal scene as individuals and our sincerest hope is, that all aspects of our sacred cult named Heavy Metal will last to continue forever.
So let us celebrate the last rites together and keep us in memory for the above mentioned, at least this is all we can hope for. We would like to thank wholeheartedly the following people, bands and zines, who accompanied and supported NECROS CHRISTOS from the very early beginnings `til the end:
The Imperator, St.Thomas & Sepulchral Voice Rec., TEITANBLOOD, Blacksnake Nadasdy, Martin Chain, Luciferus Christhammer, Black Shepherd, Raelin Iakhu, GRAVE MIASMA, Sven & Ván Rec., VENENUM, DROWNED, ASCENSION, Timo Ketola (Deathless In Spiritual Evil, R.I.P. frater), Ronald Zieger and his horrible eyes, Manuel Tinnemans, Antti Litmanen, NEGATIVE PLANE, Daniel Abecassis, Ekaitz Garmendia, ARCHGOAT, Theby, Axel F., Axel S., DEAD CONGREGATION, Chaos Descends Festival, Party San, Deaf Forever, Rock Hard, Voices From The Darkside, all Fanzines (you are the true pillars of the underground!), and finally yet most important, all our fans worldwide, you are the one and only source of the scene, we hail you forever.
Beyond any words, thank you!!! Amen.
|
|»
|PAYSAGE D'HIVER (Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Geister qui sortira le 23 avril en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Schattä
2. Blue
3. Wüetig
4. Undä
5. Äschä
6. Wärzä
7. Anders
8. Schtampfä
9. Gruusig
10. Schuurig
11. Geischtr
|
|»
|DURTHANG (Black Metal, Espagne) vient de sortir sa toute première démo The Winter Woods en version digipak sur Crush the Desert Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Rising from Winter Lands
02. March from the Woods of the Old Gods
03. Shores of the North
04. Into the Forest of the Heathen Souls
05. Above the Two Towers
06. Mystical Quest
|
|»
|CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée In Absence le 9 avril en auto production. Tracklist :
1. With Lust
2. For Power
3. Blade in the Dark
4. Silence Within
5. Pale Imitations
6. Disparity
7. In Absence
8. Waves
9. Desire
|
|»
|PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a recruté le claviériste de Ziemal, Vorskaath. Le premier full-length de l'ex-leader d'Absu sortira dans le courant de l'année chez Agonia Records avec la tracklist suivante :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
|
|»
|VANHELGA (Depressive Black/Rock, Suède) a signé sur Cult Of Parthenope pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Enfin Morte le 28 mai aux formats vinyle et CD. Tracklist :
1. Sjuklig Samhörighet
2. Totalt Jävla Urspårad
3. Dagar Som Denna
4. Time Is Cancer
5. Finally Dead
|
|»
|CRAWL BELOW (Post-Metal/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album 9 Mile Square via Lawnmowerjetpack Records. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Feed The Towers Above The Trees
2. Fire On The Hill
3. Kingdom Of The Ruined
4. Monument
5. Tarnished The Name
6. 9 Mile Square
|
|»
|STONE MAMMOTH (Heavy/Stoner/Rock/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme, enregistré en 2014, sur Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Mammoth Rising
02. Lock 'n' Load
03. Greatest Lover
04. Planet Mammoth
05. Runaway
06. Blind Eye Looking
07. Paralyzed Time
08. Dying Hope
09. Black & Green
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Neuro
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Funky Globe
Par Voay
Par Astraldeath
Par Sakrifiss
Par La_girondelle
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Vartruk
Par AxGxB
Par xworthlessx
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB