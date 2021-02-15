chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sodality
 Sodality - Gothic (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 15 Février 2021
 Les news du 15 Février 2021... (N)
Par northstar		   
Les Chants De Nihil
 Les Chants De Nihil - Le Ty... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Opeth
 Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse (C)
Par langoustator		   
Bestia Arcana
 Bestia Arcana - To Anabaino... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Akhlys
 Akhlys - Melinoë (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Manifesto (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Pain of Salvation
 Pain of Salvation - Remedy ... (C)
Par Voay		   
Seventh Wonder
 Seventh Wonder - Tiara (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Pestis Cultus
 Pestis Cultus - Pestis Cultus (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Deeds Of Flesh
 Deeds Of Flesh - Nucleus (C)
Par La_girondelle		   
Vrenth
 Vrenth - Baptism Death (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Tempestarii
 Tempestarii - Chaos at Feast (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching From A D... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Invincible Force
 Invincible Force - Decompos... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Whispers
 Whispers - Narok Bon Din (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   

Les news du 15 Février 2021

News
Les news du 15 Février 2021 Spectral Wound - The Stone - Freehowling - Tarbathian Fortress
»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL WOUND (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Diabolic Thirst qui sortira le 16 avril via Profound Lore Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Imperial Saison Noire
2. Frigid And Spellbound
3. Soul Destroying Black Debauchery
4. Mausoleal Drift
5. Fair Lucifer, Sad Relic
6. Diabolic Immanence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE STONE (Black Metal, Serbie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Kosturnice qui sortira le 26 mars via Immortal Frost Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Pramaglina
2. Okamenjen
3. Kosturnice
4. Tremors Beneath the Ground Of The Charnel House
5. Ime Koje Su Razvejali Vetrovi
6. Engulfed By The Abyss
7. Omnicid
8. Jebes Pero, Dodaj Mac		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FREEHOWLING (Sludge/Hardcore, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep Journey Of A Dead Man sorti en autoproduction la semaine dernière. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Chaos
2. A Monochrome Of Grey
3. Journey Of A Dead Man (Day One)
4. Journey Of A Dead Man (Day Two)
5. Journey Of A Dead Man (Day Three)
6. Time Distortions
7. Hope!!

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TARBATHIAN FORTRESS, c'est le titre d'un split réunissant neuf groupes estoniens de metal tous originaires de la petite ville de Tartu et qui est sorti le 12 décembre 2020. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Sküllfükk Satänik Slüts - Satänik Sexüal Speed Riders (04:27)
2. Ulguränd - Lõõm (04:01)
3. Ziegenhorn - Ziegenkvlt (05:53)
4. Koffin - Secrecy Of The Night (05:15)
5. Igor Mortis - Voices From The Mausoleum (I Want To Rot) (03:16)
6. Swarn - Sulphurous Rituals (02:47)
7. Kaev - Mourning Of The Sinner (05:24)
8. Langenu - Langetõbi (03:50)
9. Form - Antecedent Garden (05:07)

Voici le communiqué officiel :

"While almost everyone in the world was eagerly waiting for the wicked year 2020 to come to its fair end, the extreme metal split-album „Tarbathian Fortress” was released digitally 12.12.2020 and physically as 3-fold digipack on 02.02.2021 by Warhorn Records. The album showcases the co-operation of nine metal bands from Tartu, Estonia – every band recorded a previously unreleased song exclusively for the album.

Tartu is a small town in Estonia with only less than 100 000 people but has a thriving metal scene which many larger cities can only envy. „Tarbathian Fortress” draws together groups from the area of black, death and speed metal. The name of the album refers to ’Tarbata’, the ancient name of Tartu while the front cover displays the mutilated modification of the town’s coat of arms.

The fast-paced opener of the album Sküllfükk Satänik Slüts brings punky speed metal smelling of diesel, leather and unprotected sex. Ulguränd’s special brand of Ragnarok’n’Roll is born by inbreeding blackish dissonances and intensity with heavy metal riffing. Koffin, Igor Mortis and Swarn each propagate their own religious sect of the old school death metal vibes that reigned the genre in the late 80’s and early 90’s, while Ziegenhorn pushes the boundaries of aggressiveness even miles further. The black metal side of the vault is occupied by the ferocious and stubborn heathens of Kaev, insidious uncomforters of Langenu and restlessly experimental (and at times even industrial sounding) Form.

The whole idea of the project was to create a record with as much input from the local scene as possible, thus the recording, mixing, mastering and artwork all hold the „Made in Tartu“ label. It is the landmark that captures the essence of its time and space – a grimoire born in the fort of the desolate North in the middle of the Dark Age."

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Février 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
15/02/2021 15:58
Ah cool un nouvel album de Spectral Wound.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel
Abominations Of Desolation
1991 - Earache Records		   
Bloodkill
 Bloodkill
Throne Of Control
2021 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Freehowling
 Freehowling
Sludge/Hardcore - 2017 - France		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound
Black Metal - Canada		   
The Stone
 The Stone
2001 - Serbie		   
Morbid Angel
Abominations Of Desolation
Lire la chronique
Bloodkill
Throne Of Control
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Systematic Chaos
Lire la chronique
Sodality
Gothic
Lire la chronique
Tragedy in Hope
Sleep Paralysis
Lire la chronique
Gravesend
Methods Of Human Disposal
Lire la chronique
Les Chants De Nihil
Le Tyran Et l’Esthète
Lire la chronique
Obskuritatem
Hronika Iz Mraka
Lire la chronique
Pestis Cultus
Pestis Cultus
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
Remedy Lane
Lire la chronique
Dead / Undergang
Dead / Undergang (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Invincible Force
Decomposed Sacramentum
Lire la chronique
Vrenth
Baptism Death
Lire la chronique
Deeds Of Flesh
Nucleus
Lire la chronique
Whispers
Narok Bon Din (EP)
Lire la chronique
Noxis
Expanse Of Hellish Black Mi...
Lire la chronique
Blacklisted
Heavier Than Heaven, Loneli...
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Octavarium
Lire la chronique
Ad Nauseam
Imperative Imperceptible Im...
Lire la chronique
Transatlantic
The Absolute Universe
Lire la chronique
Therion
Leviathan
Lire la chronique
Vanguard
Rage Of Deliverance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Revulsion
Revulsion
Lire la chronique
Depravity
Grand Malevolence
Lire la chronique
Exaugurate
Chasm Of Rapturous Delirium...
Lire la chronique
Antigone's Fate
Fragmente
Lire la chronique
Fer de Lance
Colossus (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Neal Morse Band
The Grand Experiment
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Engineered Frailty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bacchus
Bacchus (EP)
Lire la chronique