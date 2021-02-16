chargement...

Les news du 16 Février 2021

News
Les news du 16 Février 2021 Buried - Total Recall - Valdaudr - Dark Zodiak - Mobchild - Astharoth - Perihelion Gnosis - Szary Wilk - Siniestro - Oldskull
»
(Lien direct)
BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia) propose son premier longue-durée Oculus Rot, fraîchement paru via Brutal Mind, en écoute intégrale.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOTAL RECALL (Hardcore/Metal, Italie) a signé sur 1054 Records pour la sortie dans les prochaines semaines de son album Always Together.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALDAUDR (Black Metal avec Død de Blood Red Throne et l'ancien chanteur Vald, Norvège) a mis en ligne un nouveau titre extrait de son prochain disque Drapsdalen à paraître le 26 février sur Soulseller Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARK ZODIAK (Thrash/Death, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Ophiuchus.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOBCHILD (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP The Dark Chronicles au format CD autoproduit.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASTHAROTH (Technical Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Between Death and Rebirth dans le courant de l'année. Un premier single, "Behind the Mask of Virtue", sera dévoilé le 19 février.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERIHELION GNOSIS (Death Metal, Canada) propose à cette adresse sa première démo Syzygial Summoning en écoute intégrale. Elle sortira le 18 février chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Syzygial Summoning of His Pale-Skinned Majesty (Sacrifice of the Neverborn) [5:52]
2. Nebular Hypothesis (The All-Mother's Cyclical Un-Birth, Genesis of the Swarm) [5:45]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SZARY WILK (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premirr full-length Wrath en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 19 février via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. Mortal
2. Behind the Curtain of Death
3. Mortuos Voco
4. Wilczy Taniec
5. Wrath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SINIESTRO (Black/Thrash/Punk, Suède) a signé sur Black Lodge Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Vortexx le 14 mai. Tracklist :

01. One Last Bullet One Last Ride
02. Vortex
03. Blod eld död
04. Black Acid Rain
05. Hiisi
06. Escape by Death
07. Den svartaste flamman och renaste hat
08. Buried in the Bog
09. Anti Human Commando
10. My Innermost Sun		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OLDSKULL (Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Time to Kill". Le one-man band créé en 2020 par Paulo Soares (Rageful, Torn Fabriks) recherche un label pour la sortie d'un premier long-format.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
16 Février 2021

