»

(Lien direct) SINIESTRO (Black/Thrash/Punk, Suède) a signé sur Black Lodge Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Vortexx le 14 mai. Tracklist :



01. One Last Bullet One Last Ride

02. Vortex

03. Blod eld död

04. Black Acid Rain

05. Hiisi

06. Escape by Death

07. Den svartaste flamman och renaste hat

08. Buried in the Bog

09. Anti Human Commando

10. My Innermost Sun