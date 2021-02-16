|
Les news du 16 Février 2021
News
Les news du 16 Février 2021 Vilemass - Buried - Total Recall - Valdaudr - Dark Zodiak - Mobchild - Astharoth - Perihelion Gnosis - Szary Wilk - Siniestro - Oldskull
|»
|En exclusivité française pour Thrashocore, découvrez la nouvelle vidéo de VILEMASS (Death Metal, Italie) pour le morceau "Beast Of No Land" figurant sur son premier long-format Gore Weed Distortion prévu le 27 février chez Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. - Brain Filth Waves
2. - Beast Of No Land
3. - Carnage By S*
4. - Perverse Affliction
5. - Blaze to Sanify
6. - Gore Weed Distortion
7. - Made Of Lies
8. - Murderous Insanity
9. - Fire On Apocalypse
10. - Fire On The End
|
|»
|BURIED (Death Metal avec des ex-Pyaemia) propose son premier longue-durée Oculus Rot, fraîchement paru via Brutal Mind, en écoute intégrale.
|
|»
|TOTAL RECALL (Hardcore/Metal, Italie) a signé sur 1054 Records pour la sortie dans les prochaines semaines de son album Always Together.
|
|»
|VALDAUDR (Black Metal avec Død de Blood Red Throne et l'ancien chanteur Vald, Norvège) a mis en ligne un nouveau titre extrait de son prochain disque Drapsdalen à paraître le 26 février sur Soulseller Records.
|
|»
|DARK ZODIAK (Thrash/Death, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Ophiuchus.
|
|»
|MOBCHILD (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP The Dark Chronicles au format CD autoproduit.
|
|»
|ASTHAROTH (Technical Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Between Death and Rebirth dans le courant de l'année. Un premier single, "Behind the Mask of Virtue", sera dévoilé le 19 février.
|
|»
|PERIHELION GNOSIS (Death Metal, Canada) propose à cette adresse sa première démo Syzygial Summoning en écoute intégrale. Elle sortira le 18 février chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Syzygial Summoning of His Pale-Skinned Majesty (Sacrifice of the Neverborn) [5:52]
2. Nebular Hypothesis (The All-Mother's Cyclical Un-Birth, Genesis of the Swarm) [5:45]
|
|»
|SZARY WILK (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premirr full-length Wrath en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 19 février via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Mortal
2. Behind the Curtain of Death
3. Mortuos Voco
4. Wilczy Taniec
5. Wrath
|
|»
|SINIESTRO (Black/Thrash/Punk, Suède) a signé sur Black Lodge Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Vortexx le 14 mai. Tracklist :
01. One Last Bullet One Last Ride
02. Vortex
03. Blod eld död
04. Black Acid Rain
05. Hiisi
06. Escape by Death
07. Den svartaste flamman och renaste hat
08. Buried in the Bog
09. Anti Human Commando
10. My Innermost Sun
|
|»
|OLDSKULL (Death Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Time to Kill". Le one-man band créé en 2020 par Paulo Soares (Rageful, Torn Fabriks) recherche un label pour la sortie d'un premier long-format.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Dantefever
Par northstar
Par Stockwel
Par langoustator
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Funky Globe
Par Voay
Par Astraldeath
Par Sakrifiss
Par La_girondelle
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Vartruk
Par AxGxB