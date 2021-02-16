»

VILEMASS (Death Metal, Italie) pour le morceau "Beast Of No Land" figurant sur son premier long-format Gore Weed Distortion prévu le 27 février chez Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :



1. - Brain Filth Waves

2. - Beast Of No Land

3. - Carnage By S*

4. - Perverse Affliction

5. - Blaze to Sanify

6. - Gore Weed Distortion

7. - Made Of Lies

8. - Murderous Insanity

9. - Fire On Apocalypse

10. - Fire On The End



