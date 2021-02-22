Les news du 22 Février 2021 News Les news du 22 Février 2021 Nordjevel - Deathswarm - Sanguisugabogg » (Lien direct) NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son EP intitulé Fenriir qui sortira le 7 mai via Indie Recordings. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) DEATHSWARM (Death Monolithique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Forward Into Oblivion qui sortira le 16 avril via FDA Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. We Still Burn

2. Unshackle The Jackal

3. Where Death is Recrowned

4. Army Of Shadows

5. Unblessed Be Catharsis

6. The Poet And The Meat Cleaver

7. Deus Ex Nihilo

8. The Eating Blood

9. In The Wells They Await









» (Lien direct) SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tortured Whole le 26 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dick Filet" :



01. Menstrual Envy (YouTube)

02. Gored In The Chest

03. Dragged By A Truck

04. Pornographic

05. Dead As Shit

06. Tortured Whole

07. Interlube

08. Dick Filet

09. Urinary Ichor

10. Posthumous Compersion

11. Felching Filth





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 21 Février 2021

Batushka - Gosudar

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE