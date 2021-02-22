Les news du 22 Février 2021
News
Les news du 22 Février 2021 Nordjevel - Deathswarm - Sanguisugabogg
|»
|NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son EP intitulé Fenriir qui sortira le 7 mai via Indie Recordings. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DEATHSWARM (Death Monolithique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Forward Into Oblivion qui sortira le 16 avril via FDA Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. We Still Burn
2. Unshackle The Jackal
3. Where Death is Recrowned
4. Army Of Shadows
5. Unblessed Be Catharsis
6. The Poet And The Meat Cleaver
7. Deus Ex Nihilo
8. The Eating Blood
9. In The Wells They Await
|
|»
|SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tortured Whole le 26 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dick Filet" :
01. Menstrual Envy (YouTube)
02. Gored In The Chest
03. Dragged By A Truck
04. Pornographic
05. Dead As Shit
06. Tortured Whole
07. Interlube
08. Dick Filet
09. Urinary Ichor
10. Posthumous Compersion
11. Felching Filth
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par satteliteblu...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Johnjohn
Par lkea
Par choochoo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Funky Globe
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Voay
Par Dantefever
Par northstar
Par Stockwel
Par langoustator
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Funky Globe
Par Voay
Par Astraldeath