Les news du 23 Février 2021

News
Les news du 23 Février 2021 Seth - Creeping Fear - Stortregn - Significant Point - Taur-Im-Duinath - Performed - Odeum Deus - Ifrinn - Magick Touch
»
(Lien direct)
SETH (Black Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album La Morsure Du Christ qui sortira le 7 mai via Season of Mist. Un teaser se découvre ci-dessous :

1. La Morsure Du Christ
2. Métal Noir
3. Sacrifice De Sang
4. Ex-Cathédrale
5. Hymne Au Vampire (Acte III)
6. Les Océans Du Vide
7. Le Triomphe De Lucifer
---------------------------------
8. Les Océans Du Vide – Synth Version (bonus)
9. Sacrifice De Sang – Synth Version (bonus)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Hategod Triumph qui sortira le 26 mars prochain via Dolorem Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique, Suisse) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Impermanence qui sortira le 12 mars via The Artisan Era. "Nénie" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier full-length Into the Storm à paraître le 26 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TAUR-IM-DUINATH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Night Hymn" issu de son double-album The Burning Bridges paru en novembre chez Cult of Parthenope.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERFORMED (Thrash Metal, Slovaquie) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Moronia qui sort le 25 février via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Good Mood Stealer
2. War
3. Mental Leech
4. Mammonist
5. Killing Past
6. Uzzur
7. Thick Fume Of Dependencies
8. Moronia		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ODEUM DEUS (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur WormHoleDeath Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Brutal Slaughter. Tracklist :

1.Putrid Forever
2.Ancient Roots All Knowing
3.Bend and Obey
4.Destructive Psycho
5.You Deserve Even Worse
6.Hairy Midgets
7.Walk On Difference
8.Filthy Whores
9.Pitch Black
10.Satan Will Come Back Again

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IFRINN (Black Metal, Écosse) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Caledonian Black Magick le 30 avril sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Caledonian Black Magick [8:39]
2. Silent Seas of Sorcery [7:56]
3. Stellar Zephyrs [7:55]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Norvège) a filmé son concert à Bergen en octobre dernier intitulé "Live and Contagious".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Février 2021

