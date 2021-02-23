»

(Lien direct) SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier full-length Into the Storm à paraître le 26 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Attacker [3:48]

2. Heavy Attack [3:30]

3. You've Got The Power [4:06]

4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]

5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]

6. Run For Your Life [4:00]

7. Into The Storm [5:23]

8. Deathrider [4:24]

9. Danger Zone [4:27]

10. Running Alone [6:17]