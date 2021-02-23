SETH (Black Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album La Morsure Du Christ qui sortira le 7 mai via Season of Mist. Un teaser se découvre ci-dessous :
1. La Morsure Du Christ
2. Métal Noir
3. Sacrifice De Sang
4. Ex-Cathédrale
5. Hymne Au Vampire (Acte III)
6. Les Océans Du Vide
7. Le Triomphe De Lucifer
---------------------------------
8. Les Océans Du Vide – Synth Version (bonus)
9. Sacrifice De Sang – Synth Version (bonus)
SIGNIFICANT POINT (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier full-length Into the Storm à paraître le 26 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Attacker [3:48]
2. Heavy Attack [3:30]
3. You've Got The Power [4:06]
4. Riders Under The Sun [4:35]
5. Night Of The Axe [3:30]
6. Run For Your Life [4:00]
7. Into The Storm [5:23]
8. Deathrider [4:24]
9. Danger Zone [4:27]
10. Running Alone [6:17]
ODEUM DEUS (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur WormHoleDeath Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Brutal Slaughter. Tracklist :
1.Putrid Forever
2.Ancient Roots All Knowing
3.Bend and Obey
4.Destructive Psycho
5.You Deserve Even Worse
6.Hairy Midgets
7.Walk On Difference
8.Filthy Whores
9.Pitch Black
10.Satan Will Come Back Again
