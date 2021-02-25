chargement...

Les news du 25 Février 2021

News
Nuclear Revenge - Sleepless - Existance - Varde - All Wasted - Anime Torment - Omega - Wormwood - Birth Ritual Records - Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals - Bræ - Carnivorous Forest
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Dawn Of The Primitive Age, le deuxième album de NUCLEAR REVENGE (Thrash, Espagne) sortira sur Awakening Records, Headsplit Records et Chainsaw Distro. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Summon The Nameless Ones" :

01. Agonic Tormentor
02. Summon The Nameless Ones
03. March Of The Undead
04. Proclaimed Among The Wicked
05. Dust
06. Dawn Of The Primitive Age
07. Descending Wings Of Perversion
08. Eyes Of Revelations
09. Everlasting Void
10. ...From The Crypt

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Host Desecration" figurant sur son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars chez Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :

1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep
2. Host Desecration
3. Deluded Hordes
4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) a publié sa reprise de "Suicide" de Thin Lizzy dans le cadre de sa série hommage "Legends Never Die".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VARDE (Black Metal, Norvège) va rééditer son EP Asgaardsreien (2018) le 26 mars via Nordvis Produktion.

»
(Lien direct)
ALL WASTED (Death 'n Roll, Suède) sortira son premier longue-durée Burn With Me demain.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANIME TORMENT (Brutal Deathcore, République Tchèque) propose son nouvel EP Void Terror en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Easy Pray
2. Void Terror
3. Lure
4. Witching Hour
5. Veil Of Darkness
6. Midnight Ritual

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OMEGA (Black/Doom/Ambient, Italie) a mis en ligne une bande-annonce pour son nouveau disque Nebra prévu pour avril.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) sortira dans le courant de l'année chez Black Lodge Records son nouvel opus Vita Arkivet (The White Archive). Tracklist :

1.The White Archive
2. Overgrowth
3. End of Message
4. My Northern Heart
5. Ensamheten
6. The Slow Drown
7. The Gentle Touch of Humanity		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le tout nouveau label français BIRTH RITUAL RECORDS (créé sur les cendres du défunt Deadlight Records) annonce sa deuxième sortie qui sera la version tape du premier album de PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS (Groove/Sludge, USA) , Walk Through Exits Only. Plus d'infos sur la page Facebook du label.

»
(Lien direct)
BRÆ (Black Metal) vient de sortir son premier long-format A thousand ways to end it all en vinyle via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

Side A. A thousand ways to end it all - Part I [21:14]
Side B. A thousand ways to end it all - Part II [21:02]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARNIVOROUS FOREST (Death/Viking/Folk, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Great Grey King le 1er mars sur Blackened Death Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01) Carnivorous Forest
02) Golden Flames of a Pale Cold Sun
03) Louve
04) Arctotherium
05) Frozen Grave
06) Orca
07) Grand Bear Guardian
08) Malicious Wolf Shade of Profound Animosity
09) Great Grey King
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
25 Février 2021
