(Lien direct) Dawn Of The Primitive Age, le deuxième album de NUCLEAR REVENGE (Thrash, Espagne) sortira sur Awakening Records, Headsplit Records et Chainsaw Distro. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Summon The Nameless Ones" :



01. Agonic Tormentor

02. Summon The Nameless Ones

03. March Of The Undead

04. Proclaimed Among The Wicked

05. Dust

06. Dawn Of The Primitive Age

07. Descending Wings Of Perversion

08. Eyes Of Revelations

09. Everlasting Void

10. ...From The Crypt



