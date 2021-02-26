chargement...

Les news du 26 Février 2021

News
Korpse - Fleshgrind - Venomous - Cathartic Demise - Nightfyre - Shadows - Hænesy - Profond Barathre - Plague Weaver - Obscure Fate
»
(Lien direct)
KORPSE (Brutal Death Slam, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé l'intégralité de nouvel album Insufferable Violence sorti aujourd'hui via Unique Leader. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'ex-FLESHGRIND (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) et ancien patron de United Guttural Records Rich Lipscomb est décédé hier. Pas plus d'infos pour le moment. RIP !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VENOMOUS (Melodic Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Tribus sorti le 19 février via Brutal Records. Tracklist :

1. Eerie Land
2. Trinity
3. Duality
4. Unity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une video "playthrough" à la guitare pour le morceau "For Power" issu de son premier longue-durée In Absence prévu le 9 avril. Tracklist :

1. With Lust
2. For Power
3. Blade in the Dark
4. Silence Within
5. Pale Imitations
6. Disparity
7. In Absence
8. Waves
9. Desire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTFYRE (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Shattered Lands le 23 avril sur This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro II
2. Far From Home
3. Lady In Black
4. Shattered Lands
5. Haunted By Fyre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHADOWS (Avant-garde Doom Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Immolation et Goreaphobia, USA) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Ghosts of Old
02. Shadows
03. Night of the Goat Winter Moon
04. Elders
05. Seas of Dust
06. Ancient Eyes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÆNESY (Black Metal, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Fate of the Depth" figurant sur son nouveau disque Garabontzia à venir le 28 février chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Fate of the Depth
2. Sinking Deep for a Hidden God
3. Path to the Weeping Hollow
4. Létrontás
5. Drowning of the Final Intellect
6. The Archives
7. Asphyxia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFOND BARATHRE (Post-Black Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne son nouvel opus Tinnitus à paraître ce jour via Hummus Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE WEAVER (Black Metal, Canada) propose à cette adresse son premier long-format Ascendant Blasphemy qui sort aujourd'hui. Tracklist :

1. Nothing Is Sacred (5;24)
2. Lay Fire (4:34)
3. Blood Runs Not (4:17)
4. Seek To Betray (4:34)
5. Upheaval and Arson (5:29)
6. Of Quivering Doves (4:34)
7. Deicidal Usurper (4:37)
8. In Exitium Caeli (4:41)

Durée totale : 38:12		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURE FATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Black Moon" tiré de son prochain EP Raven's Call à venir le 1er avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Black Moon
02. Ancient Evil
03. Lucid Dream
04. Raven’s Call

 Les news du
26 Février 2021
26 Février 2021

