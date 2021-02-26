»

(Lien direct) HÆNESY (Black Metal, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Fate of the Depth" figurant sur son nouveau disque Garabontzia à venir le 28 février chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Fate of the Depth

2. Sinking Deep for a Hidden God

3. Path to the Weeping Hollow

4. Létrontás

5. Drowning of the Final Intellect

6. The Archives

7. Asphyxia



