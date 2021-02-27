|
Les news du 27 Février 2021
News
Les news du 27 Février 2021 Becerus - Vrykolakas - Antenore Records - Lichtlos - Hatilh - Anatomia - Böndbreakr - Claustrofobia - Embryonic Slumber - Millstone - Magefa
|BECERUS (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Homo Homini Brutus le 30 avril sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. Foggy Dimension
02. Primeval Ignorantia 01:38
03. Grotesque Parsifal Sucurandus
04. Circular Deficiency
05. Balordicus
06. Latent Primordium
07. Hymn To Ungainly Corpulence
08. Incapacity
09. Marginal Presence
10. Bifolcus
|VRYKOLAKAS (Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouveau disque And Vrykolakas le 1er juillet 2021 chez Dark Blasphemies Records.
|ANTENORE RECORDS , nouveau micro label français, met deux disques de black metal en écoute en attendant l'ouverture de leurs précommandes respectives. Pour écouter le premier album de LICHTLOS (Black Metal, France) et la première démo de HATILH (Black Metal, France), ça se passe donc sur Bandcamp.
|ANATOMIA (Death/Doom, Japon) sortira son nouvel opus Corporeal Torment le 20 mai via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Un extrait, "Slime of Putrescense", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Dismemberment [7:11]
2. Slime of Putrescense [8:38]
3. Despaired Void [4:57]
4. Mortem [20:59]
|BÖNDBREAKR (Thrash/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Angry Tooth" tiré de son premier EP éponyme sorti l'année dernière.
|EMBRYONIC SLUMBER (Cosmic Black Metal avec notamment le chanteur de Sargeist et Desolate Shrine, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format In Worship Our Blood is Buried le 19 mars sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Blood, Dust and Twelve Thrones [3:21]
2. Unwavering Flame [10:41]
3. Seven Streams of Sidonay [3:34]
4. Mortify Your Servant [9:42]
5. An Oath of Devotion [11:25]
6. I Am The Storm (bonus track) [4:49]
|MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) sortira son premier full-length Isle le 28 mars. Un extrait, "Turned Inside Pit" est en ligne sur Bandcamp.
|MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Exenteration le 5 mars
1. Impressions of Dying
2. Instrument Inside
3. ECMO
4. Exenteration
5. Abdominal Section
6. War Paradise
7. Cloud Nine
