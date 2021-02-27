chargement...

Les news du 27 Février 2021

News
Les news du 27 Février 2021 Conan - Ungfell - Nothingness - Becerus - Vrykolakas - Antenore Records - Lichtlos - Hatilh - Anatomia - Böndbreakr - Claustrofobia - Embryonic Slumber - Millstone - Magefa
»
(Lien direct)
CONAN (Stoner/Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 12 mars via Napalm Records un album live intitulé Live At Freak Valley. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Gravity Chasm
2. Throne Of Fire
3. Thunderhoof
4. Battle In The Swamp
5. Hawk As Weapon
6. Satsumo
7. Foehammer
8. Total Conquest
9. Revengeance

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNGFELL (Black metal, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Es Grauet qui sortira le 30 avril via Eisenwald. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Es grauet überm Dorf (Wie s niemert het chönne ahne)
2. Tyfels Antlitz (Wie e Huerä zwei Chind empfanget)
3. D Schwarzamslä (Wie us däne Goofe Pfaffä wärdet)
4. Mord im Tobel (Wie en hinterhältige Mord begange wird)
5. S Chnochelied (Wie e Beschuldigti gfoltered wird und Visione bechunnt)
6. Stossgebätt (Wie das Wyb als Häx hygrichtet wird)
7. D Unheilspfaffä vom Heinzäbärg (Wie Tod und Verdärbe uf das Dorf iistürzt)
8. S Fälsebräche (Wie s Böse begrabe wird)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOTHINGNESS (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier long-format auto-produit The Hollow Gaze of Death (2019) le 26 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

01. A Cycle Unending
02. Abyssal Woe
03. Iced over Ash
04. The Wretched Ground Beckons
05. Wickedness in Purity
06. Adorned with a Crown of Contempt
07. Timeless Menace

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BECERUS (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Homo Homini Brutus le 30 avril sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Foggy Dimension
02. Primeval Ignorantia 01:38
03. Grotesque Parsifal Sucurandus
04. Circular Deficiency
05. Balordicus
06. Latent Primordium
07. Hymn To Ungainly Corpulence
08. Incapacity
09. Marginal Presence
10. Bifolcus

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VRYKOLAKAS (Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son nouveau disque And Vrykolakas le 1er juillet 2021 chez Dark Blasphemies Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANTENORE RECORDS , nouveau micro label français, met deux disques de black metal en écoute en attendant l'ouverture de leurs précommandes respectives. Pour écouter le premier album de LICHTLOS (Black Metal, France) et la première démo de HATILH (Black Metal, France), ça se passe donc sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANATOMIA (Death/Doom, Japon) sortira son nouvel opus Corporeal Torment le 20 mai via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Un extrait, "Slime of Putrescense", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Dismemberment [7:11]
2. Slime of Putrescense [8:38]
3. Despaired Void [4:57]
4. Mortem [20:59]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÖNDBREAKR (Thrash/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Angry Tooth" tiré de son premier EP éponyme sorti l'année dernière.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a sorti son nouveau single "Riff Cult" sur toutes les plates-formes de streaming via Canil Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRYONIC SLUMBER (Cosmic Black Metal avec notamment le chanteur de Sargeist et Desolate Shrine, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format In Worship Our Blood is Buried le 19 mars sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro - Blood, Dust and Twelve Thrones [3:21]
2. Unwavering Flame [10:41]
3. Seven Streams of Sidonay [3:34]
4. Mortify Your Servant [9:42]
5. An Oath of Devotion [11:25]
6. I Am The Storm (bonus track) [4:49]



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) sortira son premier full-length Isle le 28 mars. Un extrait, "Turned Inside Pit" est en ligne sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Exenteration le 5 mars

1. Impressions of Dying
2. Instrument Inside
3. ECMO
4. Exenteration
5. Abdominal Section
6. War Paradise
7. Cloud Nine

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Février 2021

