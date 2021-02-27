»

(Lien direct) EMBRYONIC SLUMBER (Cosmic Black Metal avec notamment le chanteur de Sargeist et Desolate Shrine, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format In Worship Our Blood is Buried le 19 mars sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :



1. Intro - Blood, Dust and Twelve Thrones [3:21]

2. Unwavering Flame [10:41]

3. Seven Streams of Sidonay [3:34]

4. Mortify Your Servant [9:42]

5. An Oath of Devotion [11:25]

6. I Am The Storm (bonus track) [4:49]







