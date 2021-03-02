»

(Lien direct) WITCHSEEKER (Heavy/Speed, Singapour) a mis en ligne le morceau "Break Away" sur Keep it True TV. Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel opus du combo, Scene of the Wild à paraître le 26 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Scene of the Wild

2. Rock This Night Away

3. Lust for Dust

4. Be Quick Or Be Dead

5. Sin City

6. Nights in Tokyo

7. Screaming in the Moonlight

8. Break Away

9. Candle in the Dark

10. Hellions of the Night



