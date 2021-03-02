chargement...

Les news du 2 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2021 Malum - Disowning - Spellforger - Witchseeker - Ischemic - Batushka
»
(Lien direct)
MALUM (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Devil's Creation le 16 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro / Serpent of The Abyss [7:05]
2. Messiaan kuolema [7:10]
3. Devil's Creation [5:55]
4. The Curse [5:23]
5. Dead but Breeding [5:25]
6. Son of the Dracul [7:42]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISOWNING (Death Metal, France/Québec) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Suffocated By My Walls" issu de son premier album Human Cattle paru en 2019 sur XenoKorp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPELLFORGER (Thrash/Black/Speed, Indonésie) propose le titre "Lord of Possession" issu de son premier EP Upholders of Evil qui sort le 2 avril chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Upholders of Evil
2. Lord of Possession
3. Metal Crusaders
4. Curse Of The Lycans
5. Black Spellcrafters
6. Pestilentia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHSEEKER (Heavy/Speed, Singapour) a mis en ligne le morceau "Break Away" sur Keep it True TV. Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel opus du combo, Scene of the Wild à paraître le 26 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Scene of the Wild
2. Rock This Night Away
3. Lust for Dust
4. Be Quick Or Be Dead
5. Sin City
6. Nights in Tokyo
7. Screaming in the Moonlight
8. Break Away
9. Candle in the Dark
10. Hellions of the Night

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISCHEMIC (Blackened Death/Doom, Canada) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 2 avril. Le titre "Scabs" est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Scabs (6:38)
02. Crawl out of Hell (11:38)
03. Illusion of Humanity (11:03)
04. Scattering Garden (22:21)

Durée totale : 51:42

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BATUSHKA (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne un deuxième single extrait de son prochain EP ЦАРЮ НЕБЕСНЫЙ / CARJU NIEBIESNYJ / HEAVENLY KING à paraître le 19 mars sur Witching Hour. Tracklist :

1. ПИСЬМО I / PISMO I
2. ПИСЬМО II / PISMO II
3. ПИСЬМО III / PISMO III
4. ПИСЬМО IV / PISMO IV
5. ПИСЬМО V / PISMO V
6. ПИСЬМО VI / PISMO VI

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
2 Mars 2021

