Les news du 5 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 5 Mars 2021 Grave Miasma - Malformity - Obsolete - Sleepless - Aussichtslos - Mörkvind - Lunar Mantra - Naitaka - Cthulhu - Malice Divine
|GRAVE MIASMA (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album le 14 mai sur Sepulchral Voice Records et Dark Descent Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Abyss Of Wrathful Deities. En voici un premier extrait avec la video de "Rogyapa" :
|MALFORMITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Monumental Ruin le 19 avril via Unspeakable Axe Records.
|OBSOLETE (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Still" tiré de son premier long-format Animate//Isolate à paraître le 19 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records.
|SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Deluded Hordes" figurant sur son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars chez Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :
1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep
2. Host Desecration
3. Deluded Hordes
4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)
|AUSSICHTSLOS (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son premier full-length Völlig Aussichtslos le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. ...vom Dämon [8:15]
2. Lebenslaub [5:33]
3. Grausick [6:36]
4. Des Sommers Tod [8:32]
5. Nächstenhass [7:17]
6. Gefallen [8:41]
|MÖRKVIND (Black/Folk/Viking, Suède) sortira dans le courant du mois sur Cult of Parthenope un nouvel EP intitulé Undergång. Tracklist :
1. Liv
2. Undergång
3. Fråga Pulvret
4. Död
|LUNAR MANTRA (Black Metal/Ambient, Écosse) sortira son nouvel EP Psychosomatika (2020) le 7 mai via Invictus Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Preliminary [0:45]
2. Nexicthon [8:54]
3. Azothic Pyres [9:01]
4. Aghora [9:37]
|NAITAKA (Melodic Death/Thrash, Canada) a sorti le mois dernier son premier EP éponyme. Celui-ci est disponible sur Bandcamp.
|CTHULHU (Thrash Metal, Pays-bas) a sorti son premier album Cremator of the Sky le 27 février en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Quantum Manifestation" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme sorti le mois dernier. Tracklist :
1. Somnium Lucidus (2:00)
2. Quantum Manifestation (7:11)
3. Malicious Divinity (5:54)
4. Triumphant Return (5:35)
5. Into Subconscious Depths (8:02)
6. Ancient Visions (6:14)
7. In Time (8:11)
8. Intuitive Realization (3:40)
9. The Transcendence Of Isolation (9:46)
Durée totale : 56:37
