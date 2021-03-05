chargement...

Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Ethereal Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Engulfed
 Engulfed - Vengeance of the... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Put... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Emperor
 Emperor - Prometheus (The D... (C)
Par Frankensperm		   
Simulacrum
 Simulacrum - Genesis (C)
Par Voay		   
Primus
 Primus - Sailing the Seas o... (C)
Par BBB		   
Horna
 Horna - Kuoleman Kirjo (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Aria
 Aria - Playing With Fire (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
La Voûte #3 - La prérogative de l'Imaginaire
 La Voûte #3 - La prérogativ... (D)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 1 Mars 2021
 Les news du 1 Mars 2021 - N... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Mors Principium Est
 Mors Principium Est - Seven (C)
Par Mera		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem - Synesthesia (C)
Par Mera		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A Dramatic ... (C)
Par Voay		   
Les news du 28 Février 2021
 Les news du 28 Février 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sinira
 Sinira - The Everlorn (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Heir Of E... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   

Les news du 5 Mars 2021

Les news du 5 Mars 2021 Malformity - Obsolete - Sleepless - Aussichtslos - Mörkvind - Lunar Mantra - Naitaka - Cthulhu - Malice Divine
»
(Lien direct)
MALFORMITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Monumental Ruin le 19 avril via Unspeakable Axe Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSOLETE (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Still" tiré de son premier long-format Animate//Isolate à paraître le 19 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Deluded Hordes" figurant sur son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars chez Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :

1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep
2. Host Desecration
3. Deluded Hordes
4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AUSSICHTSLOS (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son premier full-length Völlig Aussichtslos le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. ...vom Dämon [8:15]
2. Lebenslaub [5:33]
3. Grausick [6:36]
4. Des Sommers Tod [8:32]
5. Nächstenhass [7:17]
6. Gefallen [8:41]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MÖRKVIND (Black/Folk/Viking, Suède) sortira dans le courant du mois sur Cult of Parthenope un nouvel EP intitulé Undergång. Tracklist :

1. Liv
2. Undergång
3. Fråga Pulvret
4. Död		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR MANTRA (Black Metal/Ambient, Écosse) sortira son nouvel EP Psychosomatika (2020) le 7 mai via Invictus Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Preliminary [0:45]
2. Nexicthon [8:54]
3. Azothic Pyres [9:01]
4. Aghora [9:37]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NAITAKA (Melodic Death/Thrash, Canada) a sorti le mois dernier son premier EP éponyme. Celui-ci est disponible sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CTHULHU (Thrash Metal, Pays-bas) a sorti son premier album Cremator of the Sky le 27 février en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Quantum Manifestation" tiré de son premier long-format éponyme sorti le mois dernier. Tracklist :

1. Somnium Lucidus (2:00)
2. Quantum Manifestation (7:11)
3. Malicious Divinity (5:54)
4. Triumphant Return (5:35)
5. Into Subconscious Depths (8:02)
6. Ancient Visions (6:14)
7. In Time (8:11)
8. Intuitive Realization (3:40)
9. The Transcendence Of Isolation (9:46)

Durée totale : 56:37

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
5 Mars 2021

