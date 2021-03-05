SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Deluded Hordes" figurant sur son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars chez Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :
1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep
2. Host Desecration
3. Deluded Hordes
4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)
