(Lien direct) SLEEPLESS (Heavy Metal avec des membres originels de Dead Conspiracy, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Deluded Hordes" figurant sur son premier EP Blood Libel à paraître le 12 mars chez Necromantic Press Records. Tracklist :



1. The Man Who Could Not Sleep

2. Host Desecration

3. Deluded Hordes

4. Blood Libel (A Vampire Tale)



