chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Totengott
 Totengott - The Abyss (C)
Par lkea		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Holmy		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par sijj		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2021
 Les news du 7 Mars 2021 - S... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Engulfed
 Engulfed - Vengeance of the... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Scald
 Scald - There Flies Our Wai... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Totengott
 Totengott - Doppelgänger (C)
Par lkea		   
Alkerdeel
 Alkerdeel - Slonk (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2021
 Les news du 5 Mars 2021 - U... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2021
 Les news du 6 Mars 2021 - M... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Black Mass Fo... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Ethereal Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of Eter... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Put... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Emperor
 Emperor - Prometheus (The D... (C)
Par Frankensperm		   
Simulacrum
 Simulacrum - Genesis (C)
Par Voay		   
Primus
 Primus - Sailing the Seas o... (C)
Par BBB		   
Horna
 Horna - Kuoleman Kirjo (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 7 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 7 Mars 2021 Saille - Hideous Divinity - Helslave - Unconsecrated - Urne - Feculent - Winterleaf - Odious Mortem
»
(Lien direct)
SAILLE (Black / Death Metal Symphonique, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album V qui sortira le 9 avril via Black Lion Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Suffering Sanctuary
2. Fetid Flesh
3. Charnel Chamber
4. Loathsome Legacy
5. Empty Expanse
6. Baleful Beauty
7. Terror Tapestry
8. Mirror Motions (Bonustrack)



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Technical Modern Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque LV-426 le 23 avril sur Century Media. Un extrait sera mis en ligne la semaine prochaine.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELSLAVE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus From the Sulphur Depths le 23 avril via Pulverised Records. Tracklist :

01. From the Sulphur Depths (Intro)
2. Unholy Graves
03. Thrive in Blasphemy
04. Perpetual Damnation
05. Last Nail in the Coffin
06. Thy Will Be Done
07. Funereal Lust
08. Desecration
09. Rotting Pile of Flesh
10. The Sentence of the Living

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNCONSECRATED (Death Metal, Espaggne) sortira son premier long-format Reveal of the Dead en fin d'année chez Dark Blasphemies Records. Tracklist :

1-DESECRATED
2-ETERNAL REST
3-REVEAL OF THE DEAD
4-WINDS OF IMMORTALITY
5-MORTUARY RITES
6-MORBID REVELATION
7-AS LIFE ENDS
8-PUTRID EVOCATION		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
URNE (Stoner/Sludge/Metalcore, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Serpent & Spirit le 25 juin via Candlelight Records. Tracklist :

1 Serpent & Spirit
2 The Palace of Devils & Wolves
3 Memorial
4 Moon & Sky
5 Desolate Heart
6 Envy The Dead
7 Memorial - Sing Me To Rest
8 A Tomb So Frail

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FECULENT (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Weaponisation of the Amygdala: Endless Warfare" extrait de son premier full-length The Grotesque Arena à paraître le 19 mars sur Brilliant Emperor.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WINTERLEAF (Melancholic Melodic Death/Doom, Grèce) est un nouveau one-man band du chanteur de EphemeraL, Elias. Son premier single, "Leaves of Winter", vient d'être dévoilé sur YouTube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer sur sa page Facebook qu'il avait composé l'intégralité de son prochain album et qu'il prévoyait de l'enregistrer cette année :

ODIOUS MORTEM a écrit : So with all of the negative that the pandemic has brought the music industry, the shining light is a BRAND new Odious Mortem album has been written in quarantine!
We are negotiating the business side of it at the moment, but plan to record this year. Keep an eye out for all the updates. I can assure you this is going to be our best and most challenging release to date. More band updates coming soon!
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
7 Mars 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
07/03/2021 13:39
Encore un nouveau HIDEOUS DIVINITY ? A voir ce que ça vaut car ça ne cesse de décliner d'album en album...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Crown
 The Crown
Royal Destroyer
2021 - Metal Blade Records		   
Totengott
 Totengott
The Abyss
2019 - Xtreem Music / Burning World Records		   
Aria
 Aria
Blood for Blood
1991 - Indépendant		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater
Dream Theater
2013 - Roadrunner Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hideous Divinity
 Hideous Divinity
Brutal Death Technique Moderne - 2007 - Italie		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem
Brutal Death Metal - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Saille
 Saille
Black / Death Metal Symphonique - 2009 - Belgique		   
Dream Theater
Dream Theater
Lire la chronique
Aria
Blood for Blood
Lire la chronique
The Crown
Royal Destroyer
Lire la chronique
Totengott
The Abyss
Lire la chronique
Totengott
Doppelgänger
Lire la chronique
Scald
There Flies Our Wail! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Los Males Del Mundo
Descent Towards Death
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Attraction : Heavens & ...
Lire la chronique
Enforced
Kill Grid
Lire la chronique
Monte Penumbra
As Blades in the Firmament
Lire la chronique
Possessed
The Demo-nic boxset (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Engulfed
Vengeance of the Fallen (EP)
Lire la chronique
Torn Fabriks
Mind Consumption (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Last Days Of Humanity
Horrific Compositions of De...
Lire la chronique
Celestial Sanctuary
Mass Extinction (Démo)
Lire la chronique
La génèse de Simulacrum
Lire l'interview
Leprophiliac
Necrosis
Lire la chronique
Seide
Auakistla
Lire la chronique
Abyssal Vacuum
MMXX (EP)
Lire la chronique
Meuchelmord
Mordmelodien
Lire la chronique
Authorize
The Source Of Dominion
Lire la chronique
Alkerdeel
Slonk
Lire la chronique
Primus
Sailing the Seas of Cheese
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
A Dramatic Turn of Events
Lire la chronique
Sinira
The Everlorn
Lire la chronique
Aria
Playing With Fire
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Ethereal Mirror
Lire la chronique
Witches Hammer
Damnation Is My Salvation
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Heir Of Ecliptical Romanticism
Lire la chronique