(Lien direct) ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer sur sa page Facebook qu'il avait composé l'intégralité de son prochain album et qu'il prévoyait de l'enregistrer cette année :



ODIOUS MORTEM a écrit : So with all of the negative that the pandemic has brought the music industry, the shining light is a BRAND new Odious Mortem album has been written in quarantine!

We are negotiating the business side of it at the moment, but plan to record this year. Keep an eye out for all the updates. I can assure you this is going to be our best and most challenging release to date. More band updates coming soon!