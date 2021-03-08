chargement...

Les news du 8 Mars 2021
Par Sulphur		   
The Crown
Par Mitch		   
Enforced
Par AxGxB		   
Totengott
Par lkea		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2021
Par Jean-Clint		   
Engulfed
Par Keyser		   
Scald
Par Astraldeath		   
Totengott
Par lkea		   
Alkerdeel
Par lkea		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2021
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2021
Par Keyser		   
Inquisition
Par Goodnacht		   
Cathedral
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 8 Mars 2021

News
Entombed A.D. - Vallendusk - The Stone
ENTOMBED A.D. (Swedeath) vient d'annoncer le décès de Lars-Göran Petrov. Le charismatique et sympathique chanteur d'Entombed puis Entombed A.D. se battait depuis plusieurs mois contre la maladie. Rest In Power !

ENTOMBED A.D. a écrit : ⁣We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.⁣⁣
Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: "I will never die, it will never die". And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts. ⁣⁣⁣⁣
R.I.P. LG Petrov.

VALLENDUSK (Black Metal mélodique et atmosphérique, Indonésie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Heralds Of Strife qui sortira le 16 avril via Northern Silence Productions. "The Sovereign" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

THE STONE (Black Metal, Serbie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Kosturnice qui sortira le 26 mars via Immortal Frost Productions. "Pramaglina" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du
8 Mars 2021
8 Mars 2021

5 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
08/03/2021 12:24
Oh sérieux... J'étais justement sur son Instagram hier, pour "prendre des nouvelles". RIP, je suis tout chose.
Dantefever citer
Dantefever
08/03/2021 11:54
Entombed est l'un des premiers groupes de death metal que j'ai commencé à écouter. RIP Lars.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
08/03/2021 11:43
Malheureusement on s'y attendait, mais quelle perte pour le Death et le Metal en général ! RIP ! Déçu
Mitch citer
Mitch
08/03/2021 11:40
Putain...
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
08/03/2021 11:38
Putain RIP Lars.... Déçu

