Les news du 9 Mars 2021

ANARKHON (Death Metal, Brésil), Phantasmagorical Personification of the Death Temple (septembre 2020), qui paraîtra le 26 mars sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :



01. Dimensional Incantation

02. Far Beyond Blood & Death

03. Assuming The Grotesque From Of The Nightmare

04. Ancient Tomb

05. Phantasmagorical Personification Of The Death Temple

06. Asymmetrical Chaos Spitting Stellar Graves

07. Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences



<a href="https://anarkhonband.bandcamp.com/album/phantasmagorical-personification-of-the-death-temple">Phantasmagorical Personification Of The Death Temple by Anarkhon</a>



Retrouvez ci-dessous une interview du chanteur-guitariste Aron Romero par le label français des Brésiliens à propos de ce morceau :



- Dear Aron, thank you very much for taking again the time to answer some short questions about your second single ‘Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences’. While the first single ‘Far Beyond Blood & Death’ was a faster composition, ‘Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences’ brings with it a kind of doomy feeling. Please tell us a bit about your musical vision you had in mind when composing this last song on your new album! Were there certain bands or albums which inspired this kind of dangerous Death’n’Doom vibe you create on ‘Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences’?



- This song was the last one to be created for the album, I didn't have any specific band or album in my mind while I was creating it, I just wanted the most terrifying and evil atmosphere possible when it comes to the riffs. Crafting the song a little slower helped to achieve the goal. Lyrically speaking, the title can be interpreted as a metaphor for the "forces" being released into the atmosphere, so it would be a description of ourselves returning from the abyss after a hiatus of seven years ready to poison this "new world" full of false morals and false goodness. Almost everything is done or said in a way that can be "accepted" and it is tried to avoid at all costs the infamous "culture of cancellation". This fear even reached the Extreme Metal scene, the result was catastrophic with artists afraid to express themselves freely and giving in to the current modus operandi just to gain some kind of “fleeting notoriety” on the internet. This world, this kind of world needs to be "poisoned" by the most hideous things from the abyss, that's my musical vision behind this track.



- We already know that you start the compositional process for your songs with the riffs, and afterwards, you work on the drum lines in the rehearsal room with the whole band. How may we imagine this work in the rehearsal room? Does drummer Wellington Backer bring a concrete suggestion for the drum lines to the rehearsal? Or do you simply start jamming and see/hear what works?



- Usually, we start jamming and I have some ideas for the drum lines already, but Wellington Backer is a great drummer and usually brings good ideas during the songwriting process. Basically, we start trying various things and see what works and fits better in the riffs.



- All in all, you seem to have a rather intuitive connection to song writing. How long does it usually take you to finish a track in all details, et cetera? How long did it take you to finish ‘Poisoning The Air With Abysmal Presences’?



We work hard during the writing process, but we can usually only practice in the rehearsal room during the weekends, so talking about this song specifically we finished it in 15 days.

» (Lien direct) VREID (Black Metal mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wild North West qui sortira le 30 avril via Season Of Mist. "The Morning Red" se découvre ici :





» (Lien direct) SPHERE black metal spatial porté par la génitrice de BROUILLARD, vient de lancer un trailer pour son album π qui sortira dans les prochaines semaines via le label Transcendance.





» (Lien direct) MOURNING DAWN (Black Doom, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Dead End Euphoria qui sortira le mois prochain via Aesthetic Death. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Dawn Of Doom

2. Never Too Old To Die

3. Dead End Euphoria

4. Conclusion

5. The Five Steps To Death

6. Adieu





» (Lien direct) NEKKROFUKK (Black/Doom, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau "Devil's Blood Injekktion" extrait de son nouvel album Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat à paraître le 30 mars sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :



1. The Great Beast Speaks [1:44]

2. Summoning of Azrael [5:44]

3. Kkursed Gathering on Sabbath [7:10]

4. Devil's Blood Injekktion [6:20]

5. Spiewajac Psalmy Smierci [6:01]

6. Vlci Zena [5:46]





» (Lien direct) BARATHRUM (Black/Doom, Finlande) propose ci-dessous de longs extraits de son coffret de démos DEMO(NO)S fraîchement paru chez Saturnal Records. Les détails :



LP I: From Black Flames To Witchcraft (1991)

1. Winter Of The Black Snow

2. Black Flames And Blood

3. Deep From The Depths

4. Witchmaster

(ONE SIDED)





LP II: Witchmaster (1991)

Side A

1. Demon Est Deus Inversus

2. Deep From The Depths

3. Into The Maze Of Nightmares

4. Gate To Jetblack Desires



Side B

1. Witchmaster

2. Black Flames And Blood

3. Winter of the Black Snow





LPIII

Side A: Battlecry (1992)

1. Intro (Epilogue) / Sacrilegium

2. Nocturnal Dance

3. Justice of the Shining Steel

4. Battlecry / Outro



Side B: Sanctus Satanas (1993)

1. Wolf Age Thunder / Death Is Saviour

2. SaLuBeLe

3. Land Of Tears

4. The Force Of Evil

5. Black Goat

6. Devilish Sign





» (Lien direct) COSCRADH (Black/Death, Irlande) sortira son nouvel EP Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) le 7 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



1. Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) [5:57]

2. Plagues of Knowth [6:10]





» (Lien direct) MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) va éditer son premier EP Primordial Dawn (2020) le 18 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions au format vinyle. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Possessed Sword of a Thousand Deaths

2. Defiling the Convent

3. Cellular Void Corruption

4. The Opposer

» (Lien direct) GRINDMOTHER (Grindcore, Canada), groupe mené par une chanteuse de 72 ans mère du guitariste Rain Forest, a dévoilé sa reprise de "Forest" de System of a Down.





