(Lien direct) LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) offre en écoute le morceau "Leviathan Arise" figurant sur son nouvel opus Infernal Power prévu le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Infernal Power

2. Leviathan Arise

3. Black Batallions

4. Temples Of Madness

5. Heresy Shall Remain

6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black

7. Black Light Of The Evening Star

8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake

9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]

10. Midnight Sun



