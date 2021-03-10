FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal avec deux membres de Jupiterian, Brésil) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 2 avril de son premier EP He Whose Name Was Long Forgotten que vous pouvez déjà écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
DIRGE (Atmospheric Sludge, France) a révélé un inédit intitulé "Carrion Shrine" et enregistré pendant les sessions de Lost Empyrean. Celui-ci sera présent sur la compilation finale Vanishing Point à venir le 26 mars via Division Records.
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) offre en écoute le morceau "Leviathan Arise" figurant sur son nouvel opus Infernal Power prévu le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun
