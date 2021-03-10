chargement...

Oranssi Pazuzu
 Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin k... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Herzel
 Herzel - Unis Dans La Gloir... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Mars 2021
 Les news du 10 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2021
 Les news du 8 Mars 2021 - E... (N)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Celestial Sanctuary
 Celestial Sanctuary - Mass ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Mera		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Totengott
 Totengott - The Abyss (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2021
 Les news du 7 Mars 2021 - S... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Engulfed
 Engulfed - Vengeance of the... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Scald
 Scald - There Flies Our Wai... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Totengott
 Totengott - Doppelgänger (C)
Par lkea		   
Alkerdeel
 Alkerdeel - Slonk (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 10 Mars 2021

Les news du 10 Mars 2021 Arkhon Infaustus - Fossilization - Dirge - Lucifuge - Crypts - Hagel - Nuclear - Zeit
ARKHON INFAUSTUS (Black/Death, France) va rééditer son premier EP In Sperma Infernum (1998) sur Impure Wedding Productions on CD, vinyle et cassette. Plus d'infos prochainement.

FOSSILIZATION (Death Metal avec deux membres de Jupiterian, Brésil) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 2 avril de son premier EP He Whose Name Was Long Forgotten que vous pouvez déjà écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

DIRGE (Atmospheric Sludge, France) a révélé un inédit intitulé "Carrion Shrine" et enregistré pendant les sessions de Lost Empyrean. Celui-ci sera présent sur la compilation finale Vanishing Point à venir le 26 mars via Division Records.

 Les news du

LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) offre en écoute le morceau "Leviathan Arise" figurant sur son nouvel opus Infernal Power prévu le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun

 Les news du

CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) propose le titre "Hallucinations" en écoute ici. Le premier longue-durée du groupe arrive le 19 mars chez This Charming Man Records.

 Les news du

HAGEL (Atmospheric Black/Doom, Mexique) sortira son premier long-format Veneration of the Black Light le 21 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Decalogue of Misery
2. Veneration Of The Black Light
3. Blindness
4. Labyrinth Of Flesh
5. Mystery Of The Mortal
6. Pergamum
7. The Blazing Glow Of Eternity
8. Whims Of A God

 Les news du

NUCLEAR (Thrash Metal, Chili) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hatetrend" extrait de son dernier album Murder Of Crows sorti en novembre 2020 sur Black Lodge Records.

 Les news du

ZEIT (Black/Sludge, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Stillgestanden" tiré de son nouvel EP Betonkrebs à paraître le 26 mars.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
10 Mars 2021

Keyser citer
Keyser
10/03/2021 07:38
Plutôt très cool le Fossilization !

