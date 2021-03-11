»

(Lien direct) STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy/Doom, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Sealed in Starlight le 2 juin via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :



1. The Bell [1:20]

2. Marauders [5:01]

3. One for the Road [4:4]

4. Burning Desire [4:03]

5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]

6. Civilization Lost [5:36]

7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]

8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]

9. Righteous Ones [4:51]



