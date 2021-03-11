chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle
 Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle - M... (C)
Par lkea		   
Proudhon
 Proudhon - The Damaged Bodi... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 10 Mars 2021
 Les news du 10 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Summoning
 Summoning - With Doom We Come (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Oranssi Pazuzu
 Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin k... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Herzel
 Herzel - Unis Dans La Gloir... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2021
 Les news du 8 Mars 2021 - E... (N)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Celestial Sanctuary
 Celestial Sanctuary - Mass ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Mera		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Totengott
 Totengott - The Abyss (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2021
 Les news du 7 Mars 2021 - S... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Engulfed
 Engulfed - Vengeance of the... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 11 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 11 Mars 2021 Sulphurous - Yellowtooth - Insane - Krossfyre - Starlight Ritual - Reality Grey - S.D.I.
»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) propose à cette adresse son nouvel EP Encircling Darkness prévu le 15 mars chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1. Encircling Darkness [3:34]
2. Unfathomable Display of Rotting Creation [3:10]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
YELLOWTOOTH (Sludge/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Burning Illusion le 30 avril via Orchestrated Misery Recordings. Tracklist :

. From Faith To Flames
2. Atrocity
3. Deep Space
4. Astronaut's Journey
5. The Illusion
6. Void
7. Dead Flowers
8. Scattered To The Wind
9. Lazarus Syndrome

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSANE (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "The Sword" extrait de son nouvel opus Victims programmé pour le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Maximum Force
2. The Sword
3. Cruel Command
4. The Theme (Victims)
5. Sinister Night
6. At Dawn They Die
7. Sanitarium
8. Skullcrusher
9. Oblivious Void
10. Tormented Breath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KROSSFYRE (Black/Thrash/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Infernal War" tiré de son premier longue-durée Rites of Extermination à paraître cet été chez Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy/Doom, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Sealed in Starlight le 2 juin via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. The Bell [1:20]
2. Marauders [5:01]
3. One for the Road [4:4]
4. Burning Desire [4:03]
5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]
6. Civilization Lost [5:36]
7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]
8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]
9. Righteous Ones [4:51]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REALITY GREY (Melodic Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Beneath This Crown le 7 mai sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

01. Legion (Intro) (1:51)
02. Fade In Fear (4:44)
03. Kings Of Nothing (5:18)
04. Preachers Of Hatred (4:05)
05. Daybreakers (5:37)
06. Powerblast (4:09)
07. Multidimensional Hollow (4:16)
08. The Fury (4:01)
09. Dreaming (Feat. Milly Florio from End Of Skyline) (5:13)
10. Reascent (4:01)
11. Beneath This Crown (5:28)
12. Indelible Stains (3:39)
13. The Void (4:34)

Durée totale : 57:03

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
S.D.I. (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Allemagne) va rééditer son album Mistreated (1989) le 30 avril en version remasterisée avec bonus, nouveau livret et photos inédites. Tracklist :

01. The Deal
02. Night Of Tears
03. Violence
04. Mercy
05. We Want More
06. Kiss Ass
07. Never
08. Mother
09. Mistreated
- - - Bonus tracks - - -
10. I Don't Mind *
11. In The Ass *
12. Looking Good
13. Mad World
14. SDI

* rerecorded 2020		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
11 Mars 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
S.D.I.
 S.D.I.
Heavy/Speed - 1986 - Allemagne		   
Sulphurous
 Sulphurous
Death Metal - 2008 - Danemark		   
Proudhon
The Damaged Bodies (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle
May Our Chambers Be Full
Lire la chronique
Symphony X
The Odyssey
Lire la chronique
Herzel
Unis Dans La Gloire (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagous
Spoiled Marrow (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wolvennest
Temple
Lire la chronique
Hopelessness
Mournful and Restless Sound
Lire la chronique
Baest
Necro Sapiens
Lire la chronique
Mortiferum / Hyperdontia
Mortiferum / Hyperdontia (S...
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Dream Theater
Lire la chronique
Aria
Blood for Blood
Lire la chronique
The Crown
Royal Destroyer
Lire la chronique
Totengott
The Abyss
Lire la chronique
Totengott
Doppelgänger
Lire la chronique
Scald
There Flies Our Wail! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Los Males Del Mundo
Descent Towards Death
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
The Attraction : Heavens & ...
Lire la chronique
Enforced
Kill Grid
Lire la chronique
Monte Penumbra
As Blades in the Firmament
Lire la chronique
Possessed
The Demo-nic boxset (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Engulfed
Vengeance of the Fallen (EP)
Lire la chronique
Torn Fabriks
Mind Consumption (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Last Days Of Humanity
Horrific Compositions of De...
Lire la chronique
Celestial Sanctuary
Mass Extinction (Démo)
Lire la chronique
La génèse de Simulacrum
Lire l'interview
Leprophiliac
Necrosis
Lire la chronique
Seide
Auakistla
Lire la chronique
Abyssal Vacuum
MMXX (EP)
Lire la chronique
Meuchelmord
Mordmelodien
Lire la chronique