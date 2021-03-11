KROSSFYRE (Black/Thrash/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Infernal War" tiré de son premier longue-durée Rites of Extermination à paraître cet été chez Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.
STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy/Doom, Québec) sortira son premier long-format Sealed in Starlight le 2 juin via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. The Bell [1:20]
2. Marauders [5:01]
3. One for the Road [4:4]
4. Burning Desire [4:03]
5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]
6. Civilization Lost [5:36]
7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]
8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]
9. Righteous Ones [4:51]
S.D.I. (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Allemagne) va rééditer son album Mistreated (1989) le 30 avril en version remasterisée avec bonus, nouveau livret et photos inédites. Tracklist :
01. The Deal
02. Night Of Tears
03. Violence
04. Mercy
05. We Want More
06. Kiss Ass
07. Never
08. Mother
09. Mistreated
- - - Bonus tracks - - -
10. I Don't Mind *
11. In The Ass *
12. Looking Good
13. Mad World
14. SDI
