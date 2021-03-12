chargement...

Les news du 12 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 12 Mars 2021 Demande à la poussière - Minneriket - Bunker 66 - Macabre Demise - Sucking Leech - Headcrusher - Hundred Headless Horsemen - Shadecrown
»
(Lien direct)
DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE (Blackened Sludge/Post-Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Quiétude hostile à paraître le 206 mars sur My Kingdom Music. Tracklist :

01. Léger Goût De Soufre
02. Morphème
03. Éréthisme
04. Quiétude Hostile
05. Perdu
06. Bois De Justice
07. L'Oubli Du Contrasté
08. Expiravit

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MINNERIKET (Black Metal/Ambient, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Hjemlengsel".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) propose le morceau "The Blackest of Omens" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci est extrait de son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers prévu le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MACABRE DEMISE (Brutal Death, Allemagne) et SUCKING LEECH (Grindcore, Allemagne) sortiront un split EP intitulé Observation / Damned to... le 24 avril.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEADCRUSHER (Thrash/Metalcore, Colombie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre Faith Is Not Enough" figurant sur son nouvel EP Portal to Existence à venir prochainement.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HUNDRED HEADLESS HORSEMEN (Psychedelic Death/Sludge, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Cataclysm" extrait de son premier full-length Apokalepsia à venir le 21 mai via Inverse Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHADECROWN (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le single "The Awakening" extrait de son prochain album à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
12 Mars 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
