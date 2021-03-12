»

(Lien direct) BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) propose le morceau "The Blackest of Omens" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci est extrait de son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers prévu le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner

2. The Blackest Of Omens

3. The Rite Of The Goat

4. Summon The Evil Lords

5. At Our Master's Behest

6. Malicious...Seditious

7. Regret Every Breath

8. Die On Monday

9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers



