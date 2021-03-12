BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) propose le morceau "The Blackest of Omens" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci est extrait de son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers prévu le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers
HUNDRED HEADLESS HORSEMEN (Psychedelic Death/Sludge, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Cataclysm" extrait de son premier full-length Apokalepsia à venir le 21 mai via Inverse Records.
Par lkea
Par grintold
Par Cujo
Par Goodnacht
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Charon Del H...
Par X-Death
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par lkea
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser