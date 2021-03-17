»

(Lien direct) XAEL (Symphonic Death Metal avec Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel opus Bloodtide Rising sur Pavement Music. Tracklist :



1. Suun Rai Aru (Passion Begets Ruin) (3:04)

2. As Decreed: The Law of Vuul Athmar (4:25)

3. The Waste of Dreadrift (5:19)

4. Srai – The Demon of Erring (6:24)

5. Dark World Mirrors (4:42)

6. Bloodtide Rising (ft. Mathieu Marcotte of Augury) (3:48)

7. The Red Odyssey (2:07)

8. The Red Odyssey Part 2: The Temple of the Sky Eater (4:57)

9. The Odium and the Contrition (4:12)



Durée totale : 39:02



