CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus Hategod Triumph qui sortira le 26 mars prochain via Dolorem Records. "Wearing The Skin Of The Wicked" se découvre ici :
RINGARË (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Thrall of Winter's Majesty le 21 avril chez Amor Fati Productions. Les morceaux ont été composés en 2004 et finalisés en 2019. Tracklist :
1. Witness to Winter's Lament [12:11]
2. O'er Winters Shroud [11:20]
3. Thrall of Winter's Majesty [9:58]
4. A Paean for Endless Snow [8:46]
XAEL (Symphonic Death Metal avec Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel opus Bloodtide Rising sur Pavement Music. Tracklist :
1. Suun Rai Aru (Passion Begets Ruin) (3:04)
2. As Decreed: The Law of Vuul Athmar (4:25)
3. The Waste of Dreadrift (5:19)
4. Srai – The Demon of Erring (6:24)
5. Dark World Mirrors (4:42)
6. Bloodtide Rising (ft. Mathieu Marcotte of Augury) (3:48)
7. The Red Odyssey (2:07)
8. The Red Odyssey Part 2: The Temple of the Sky Eater (4:57)
9. The Odium and the Contrition (4:12)
