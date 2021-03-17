chargement...

Les news du 17 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 17 Mars 2021 Requiem - Creeping Fear - Millstone - Detritivor - Nocturnal Departure - Ringarë - Crucifixion Ritual - Xael - Diabolizer
»
(Lien direct)
REQUIEM (Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Collapse Into Chaos le 25 juin prochain sur Massacre Records. Plus d'information prochainement

»
(Lien direct)
CREEPING FEAR (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus Hategod Triumph qui sortira le 26 mars prochain via Dolorem Records. "Wearing The Skin Of The Wicked" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Turned Inside Out" tiré de son premier long-format Isle à paraître le 15 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
DETRITIVOR (Death Metal, Indonésie) a sorti le mois dernier son premier full-length Scattered Remains sur Brutal Mind. Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. PRELUDE OF ABHORRENCE
2. MORBID SANITY
3. DEAD IN CRUELTY
4. INNOCENT BLOOD
5. SLICING VICTIM
6. HATEFUL INCISION
7. BLEED AND BUTCHERED
8. ETERNITY
9. STAINED INFLICTED

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque intitulé Clandestine Theurgy dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
RINGARË (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Thrall of Winter's Majesty le 21 avril chez Amor Fati Productions. Les morceaux ont été composés en 2004 et finalisés en 2019. Tracklist :

1. Witness to Winter's Lament [12:11]
2. O'er Winters Shroud [11:20]
3. Thrall of Winter's Majesty [9:58]
4. A Paean for Endless Snow [8:46]

»
(Lien direct)
CRUCIFIXION RITUAL (Black Metal) sortira sa première démo Gouging the Eyes of Angelic Purity le 16 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gouging the Eyes of Angelic Purity
2. Sacrament of Defilement
3. Ritual Bludgeoning

»
(Lien direct)
XAEL (Symphonic Death Metal avec Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel opus Bloodtide Rising sur Pavement Music. Tracklist :

1. Suun Rai Aru (Passion Begets Ruin) (3:04)
2. As Decreed: The Law of Vuul Athmar (4:25)
3. The Waste of Dreadrift (5:19)
4. Srai – The Demon of Erring (6:24)
5. Dark World Mirrors (4:42)
6. Bloodtide Rising (ft. Mathieu Marcotte of Augury) (3:48)
7. The Red Odyssey (2:07)
8. The Red Odyssey Part 2: The Temple of the Sky Eater (4:57)
9. The Odium and the Contrition (4:12)

Durée totale : 39:02

»
(Lien direct)
DIABOLIZER (Death Metal, Turquie) rejoint l'écurie Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album dans le courant de l'année.
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Mars 2021

