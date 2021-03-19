CAMBION (Brutal Death, USA/Allemagne) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son premier full-length Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium à paraître le 26 mars chez Lavadome Productions. Il s'agit de "Eiton Euclarion".
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album X le 7 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Le premier single "In Thrash We Trust" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. The Devils Symphony
2. In Thrash We Trust
3. Turn up the Rage
4. Silver Cross
5. In Your Mind
6. The Ghost of Me
7. Force of Indifference
8. Varg I Veum
9. Mors Ontologica
10. Eternal Night
11. Beggars in Black Suits
