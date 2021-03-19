chargement...

Les news du 19 Mars 2021
 Les news du 19 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Cujo		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par tatur		   
Coffin Mulch
 Coffin Mulch - Septic Funer... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Fornicus
 Fornicus - Sulphuric Omnipo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par Chri$		   
Herzel
 Herzel - Le Dernier Rempart (C)
Par Keyser		   
Ascension
 Ascension - Under Ether (C)
Par fufupue		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Holmy		   
Mad Season
 Mad Season - Above (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2021
 Les news du 15 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Worm
 Worm - Gloomlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - Distance ov... (C)
Par Voay		   
Les news du 5 Avril 2019
 Les news du 5 Avril 2019 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Vassafor
 Vassafor - To The Death (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - The Astonis... (C)
Par Voay		   

Les news du 19 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 19 Mars 2021 Cambion - Desolate Realm - Artillery
»
(Lien direct)
CAMBION (Brutal Death, USA/Allemagne) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son premier full-length Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium à paraître le 26 mars chez Lavadome Productions. Il s'agit de "Eiton Euclarion".

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLATE REALM (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 23 avril.

»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album X le 7 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Le premier single "In Thrash We Trust" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Devils Symphony
2. In Thrash We Trust
3. Turn up the Rage
4. Silver Cross
5. In Your Mind
6. The Ghost of Me
7. Force of Indifference
8. Varg I Veum
9. Mors Ontologica
10. Eternal Night
11. Beggars in Black Suits
Thrasho Keyser
19 Mars 2021

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Cujo citer
Cujo
19/03/2021 13:10
D'autant que le morceau en écoute casse pas des barres...
Keyser citer
Keyser
19/03/2021 08:18
Pas sûr que Artillery puisse attirer un "plus large public" avec ce titre d'album Mr Green

