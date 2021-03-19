»

(Lien direct) ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album X le 7 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Le premier single "In Thrash We Trust" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. The Devils Symphony

2. In Thrash We Trust

3. Turn up the Rage

4. Silver Cross

5. In Your Mind

6. The Ghost of Me

7. Force of Indifference

8. Varg I Veum

9. Mors Ontologica

10. Eternal Night

11. Beggars in Black Suits