Caged
 Caged - Stricken by Continu... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Mars 2021
 Les news du 19 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Coffin Mulch
 Coffin Mulch - Septic Funer... (C)
Par Cyprine64		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par tatur		   
Fornicus
 Fornicus - Sulphuric Omnipo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Herzel
 Herzel - Le Dernier Rempart (C)
Par Keyser		   
Ascension
 Ascension - Under Ether (C)
Par fufupue		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Holmy		   
Mad Season
 Mad Season - Above (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2021
 Les news du 15 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Worm
 Worm - Gloomlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - Distance ov... (C)
Par Voay		   

Les news du 20 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 20 Mars 2021 Altarage - Monarch - Thanatomass - Ice War - Tystnad - Siniestro - Fleshbore - Silent Verdict - Saxon - Zeit - Destroyers of All
»
(Lien direct)
ALTARAGE (Black/Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Succumb qui sortira le 23 avril via Season Of Mist. "Forja" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MONARCH (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Nuclear Warfare" issu de son nouvel album Future Shock programmé le 16 avril. Tracklist :

1. Blast The Seed (5:16)
2. Khaos Warrior (2:51)
3. Future Shock (5:00)
4. Nuclear Warfare (4:00)
5. Shred or Die! (4:15)
6. Multiverse (3:02)
7. Fatal Vector (6:47)
8. Collision Of Bones (3:45)
9. Swarm Of The Whorenet (6:41)
10. Metal Soul (5:21)

Durée totale : 47:04

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Black Vitriol & Iron Fire le 21 mai via LVX MorgenStern. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Funereal Ejaculation [6:46]
2. Deathmass Extasis [6:26]
3. Sulphureous Darkness [3:26]
4. Altars Of Nigromancy [6:07]
5. Phallvs Lvciferi [9:48]

»
(Lien direct)
ICE WAR (Heavy/Speed, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Sacred Land le 18 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Sacred Land
2. Crystal Mirror
3. Nuclear Gods
4. So Far Away
5. Black Horse
6. Blood and Flames
7. Slay the Beast

»
(Lien direct)
TYSTNAD (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouveau disque Förgänglighet.

»
(Lien direct)
SINIESTRO (Black/Thrash/Punk, Suède/Chili) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "One Last Bullet One Last Ride" extrait de son dernier opus Vortexx sorti la semaine dernière chez Black Lodge Records.


»
(Lien direct)
FLESHBORE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Embers Gathering via Innerstrength Records à la fin de l'été. Tracklist :

1. Momentum
2. Careless Preacher
3. Cynicism
4. The Scourge
5. Embers Gathering
6. Revivified
7. One Thousand Hands

»
(Lien direct)
SILENT VERDICT (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 avril de son premier full-length Condemned. Tracklist :

1.Pure
2.Cinder
3.I Am Forsaken
4.Before You Were Hated
5.Panic
6.Gone
7.Kings of Heresy
8.The Living Are Truly Dead
9.Nocturnal Law
10. Unholy Arrival

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Immigrant Song" de Led Zeppelin figurant sur son album de reprises Inspirations sorti hier sur Silver Lining Music. Tracklist :

Paint It Black
Immigrant Song
Paperback Writer
Evil Woman
Stone Free
Bomber
Speed King
The Rocker
Hold The Line
Problem Child
See My Friends

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT (Black/Sludge, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Strukturelle Probleme" issu de son EP Betonkrebs à venir le 26 mars.

»
(Lien direct)
DESTROYERS OF ALL (Progressive Death/Groove, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hellfall" tiré de son dernier album The Vile Manifesto paru en 2019.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Mars 2021

