(Lien direct) SILENT VERDICT (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 avril de son premier full-length Condemned. Tracklist :



1.Pure

2.Cinder

3.I Am Forsaken

4.Before You Were Hated

5.Panic

6.Gone

7.Kings of Heresy

8.The Living Are Truly Dead

9.Nocturnal Law

10. Unholy Arrival



