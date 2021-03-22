|
Les news du 22 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 22 Mars 2021 Final Decree - Stranded Ways - Briton Rites - Kassad - Sabïre
|»
|FINAL DECREE (Thrash Metal avec l'ancien guitariste de Heretic et Hirax Glenn Rogers, USA) est de retour via un nouveau single intitulé "Dark Before The Dawn" chez Headbangers Records / Big Bad Wolf Record. Les groupe entrera en studio en juin pour enregistrer un premier long-format.
|
|»
|STRANDED WAYS (Heavy Metal, Finlande) s'est séparé de son chanteur Juhis Holopainen et recherche un remplaçant.
|
|»
|BRITON RITES (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "My Will Be Thine" tiré de son nouvel opus Occulte Fantastique paru en décembre sur Echoes of Crom Records.
|
|»
|KASSAD (Post-Black Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne un titre inédit via Hypnotic Dirge Records, "The Maze", enregistré lors de sessions studio de son dernie album London Orbital (2020).
|
|»
|SABÏRE (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier album cette année sur Listenable Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Jätt :
Scarlett Monastyrski a écrit : Dearest Wild Ones and Acid Fiends,
We are so proud to announce to you that our debut full-length album Jätt is finally going to be completed and released this year; 2021. It has been a long, hard two year journey. Nothing about this album has ended up being straight forward. It has been exactly as its title suggests: Hell. And that has not been a good thing.
Regardless of the tumultuous journey, the record is huge, both in sound and depth. Jätt is what we are calling a “half-concept album”, which means there is a strong theme in the title, cover, colour, and overall vibe, but none of the songs, bar three, have been written to the concept; they just simply touch upon the theme in one way or another, to greater and lesser degrees.
Jätt is a “blue” sounding album; the colour. You may understand that more when listening to the album yourself. The cover of Jätt, “Dante and Virgil in the Ninth Circle of Hell” – Gustav Doré, 1861, could be seen through a symbolic lense in which the listener is symbolised as Dante, the artist as Virgil, and the bodies locked within the ice of frozen lake as the music surrounding them; we as the artist are shepherding the listener through the mire. This could be perceived like this, or you may just see it as an attractive album cover.
Essentially, we cannot wait for you to enjoy this album. This is it. This IS the definition. This is the true unveiling. Share near and far, tell anyone who will listen. Play it loud with friends, or brood over it alone. Either way you are sure to be at the complete mercy of this beautiful display of A C I D M E T A L.
|
|
