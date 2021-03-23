|
Les news du 23 Mars 2021
|Intitulé Mercurial Passages, le nouvel album de GHASTLY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 28 mai sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Parasites" :
01. Ouroborus
02. Out Of The Psychic Blue
03. Sea Of Light
04. Perdition
05. Parasites
06. Dawnless Dreams
07. Mirror Horizon
|PËRL (Post-Rock/Post-Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Les Maîtres Du Silence le 14 mai via Terre Ferme Records.
|THIS ENDING (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Needles Of Rust qui sortira le 28 mai via Black Lion Records. "Devastate"se découvre ci-dessous :
|THE CROWN (Melodic Death/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Beyond the Frail" issu de son nouvel album Royal Destroyer sorti le 12 mars sur Metal Blade.
|HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Us Against December Skies" qui apparaît sur son nouveau disque Mære paru le mois dernier chez AOP Records.
|EMISSARY (Melodic Thrash/Heavy Metal, USA) se reforme pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus dans le courant de l'année via Underground Power Records.
|WITCHSEEKER (Heavy/Speed, Singapour) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Scene of the Wild qui sort le 26 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Scene of the Wild
2. Rock This Night Away
3. Lust for Dust
4. Be Quick Or Be Dead
5. Sin City
6. Nights in Tokyo
7. Screaming in the Moonlight
8. Break Away
9. Candle in the Dark
10. Hellions of the Night
|MISANTHROPIK TORMENT (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Purge" qui ouvre son nouveau disque Murder Is My Remedy à venir le 1er avril chez Misanthropik Records.
|MORTICULA REX (Death/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Autumnal Rites le 19 avril via Immortal Souls Productions. Tracklist :
1. Scars
2. The Great Devourer
3. Autumnal Rites
4. They Come Out At Dusk
5. The Silence Within
6. Days Of Darkness
7. Sleeping Among The Dead
|WOUNDED NOT DEAD (Progressive Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album The Alchemist à l'automne sur LA Riot Survivor Records.
