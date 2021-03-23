chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
158 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Herzel
 Herzel - Le Dernier Rempart (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2021
 Les news du 21 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ondskapt
 Ondskapt - Grimoire Ordo Devus (C)
Par Raziel		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Tomb Of T... (C)
Par fufupue		   
Caged
 Caged - Stricken by Continu... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Mars 2021
 Les news du 19 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Coffin Mulch
 Coffin Mulch - Septic Funer... (C)
Par Cyprine64		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par tatur		   
Fornicus
 Fornicus - Sulphuric Omnipo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Ascension
 Ascension - Under Ether (C)
Par fufupue		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 23 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 23 Mars 2021 The Crown - Harakiri for the Sky - Emissary - Witchseeker - Misanthropik Torment - Morticula Rex - Wounded Not Dead
»
(Lien direct)
THE CROWN (Melodic Death/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Beyond the Frail" issu de son nouvel album Royal Destroyer sorti le 12 mars sur Metal Blade.

»
(Lien direct)
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Us Against December Skies" qui apparaît sur son nouveau disque Mære paru le mois dernier chez AOP Records.

»
(Lien direct)
EMISSARY (Melodic Thrash/Heavy Metal, USA) se reforme pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus dans le courant de l'année via Underground Power Records.

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHSEEKER (Heavy/Speed, Singapour) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Scene of the Wild qui sort le 26 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Scene of the Wild
2. Rock This Night Away
3. Lust for Dust
4. Be Quick Or Be Dead
5. Sin City
6. Nights in Tokyo
7. Screaming in the Moonlight
8. Break Away
9. Candle in the Dark
10. Hellions of the Night

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIK TORMENT (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Purge" qui ouvre son nouveau disque Murder Is My Remedy à venir le 1er avril chez Misanthropik Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MORTICULA REX (Death/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Autumnal Rites le 19 avril via Immortal Souls Productions. Tracklist :

1. Scars
2. The Great Devourer
3. Autumnal Rites
4. They Come Out At Dusk
5. The Silence Within
6. Days Of Darkness
7. Sleeping Among The Dead

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDED NOT DEAD (Progressive Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album The Alchemist à l'automne sur LA Riot Survivor Records.
Thrasho Keyser
23 Mars 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog
Fields of Sorrow
2020 - Deviant Records		   
Perilaxe Occlusion
 Perilaxe Occlusion
Exponential Decay (Démo)
2020 - Chaos Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Harakiri for the Sky
 Harakiri for the Sky
Post-Black Metal - 2011 - Autriche		   
The Crown
 The Crown
Death Metal - 1998 - Suède		   
Blood Red Fog
Fields of Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Perilaxe Occlusion
Exponential Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Blightmarch
Lire la chronique
Type O Negative
The Least Worst Of (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
The Ghost Xperiment - Illum...
Lire la chronique
Planes Mistaken For Stars
Up in Them Guts
Lire la chronique
Mephisto
Pentafixion
Lire la chronique
Ondskapt
Grimoire Ordo Devus
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Acoustically Inclined - Liv...
Lire la chronique
Caged
Stricken by Continuance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Writhing Shadows
Perverse Beasts Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Coffin Mulch
Septic Funeral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Astrofaes
Dying Emotions Domain
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
The Ghost Xperiment - Awake...
Lire la chronique
Herzel
Le Dernier Rempart
Lire la chronique
Fornicus
Sulphuric Omnipotence
Lire la chronique
Wÿntër Ärvń
Abysses
Lire la chronique
Casket Grinder
Fall Into Dementia
Lire la chronique
K.F.R.
Shayṭān 2.0
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Eclosion
Lire la chronique
Worm
Gloomlord
Lire la chronique
Emptiness
Vide
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
Distance over Time
Lire la chronique
Vassafor
To The Death
Lire la chronique
Gaua
Feeble Psychotic Vortex (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyless
The Mother Of All Plagues
Lire la chronique
Turbulence
Frontal
Lire la chronique
Mad Season
Above
Lire la chronique
Reaper
The Atonality Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #4 - La prérogative de l'Imaginaire
Lire le podcast