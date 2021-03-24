chargement...

Les news du 24 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2021 Father Befouled - Exaugurate - Fluids - Aduanten
»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) et EXAUGURATE (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 7 mai sur Rotted Life Records un split 7" intitulé Purging Holiness. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Father Befouled - Seraphic Augury/...Once Righteous (Instrumental)
02. Exaugurate - Enveloped

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le mois de mai sur Hell's Headbangers Records et Desert Wastelands Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Not Dark Yet. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Life Spent" :

»
(Lien direct)
ADUANTEN (Black/Death/Post-Rock, USA) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon et Horrendous. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Sullen Cadence en autoproduction ainsi qu'en cassette via Eihwaz Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Drowning Tide" :

01. The Drowning Tide
02. Sullen Cadence
03. The Corpses Of Sum
04. Palace Of Ruin



ADUANTEN a écrit : For Sullen Cadence, Aduanten enlisted the talents of Vex bassist Joel Miller, with lead vocals provided by Tanner Anderson of Obsequiae. Additional vocals were provided by Damian Herring of Horrendous, who also mixed and mastered the EP at his Subterranean Watchtower studios. Additional sound design and percussion were provided by Adrian Benavides, who also co-engineered the EP with guitarist Michael Day at AMP studios in Austin, TX. The band is already busy writing the follow up to Sullen Cadence due out later in 2021 as well as a full length in 2022.
24 Mars 2021

