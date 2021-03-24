»

(Lien direct) ADUANTEN (Black/Death/Post-Rock, USA) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon et Horrendous. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Sullen Cadence en autoproduction ainsi qu'en cassette via Eihwaz Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Drowning Tide" :



01. The Drowning Tide

02. Sullen Cadence

03. The Corpses Of Sum

04. Palace Of Ruin







ADUANTEN a écrit : For Sullen Cadence, Aduanten enlisted the talents of Vex bassist Joel Miller, with lead vocals provided by Tanner Anderson of Obsequiae. Additional vocals were provided by Damian Herring of Horrendous, who also mixed and mastered the EP at his Subterranean Watchtower studios. Additional sound design and percussion were provided by Adrian Benavides, who also co-engineered the EP with guitarist Michael Day at AMP studios in Austin, TX. The band is already busy writing the follow up to Sullen Cadence due out later in 2021 as well as a full length in 2022.