Insect Inside
 Insect Inside - The First S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Tortured W... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Fields of S... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 24 Mars 2021
 Les news du 24 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Perilaxe Occlusion
 Perilaxe Occlusion - Expone... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Herzel
 Herzel - Le Dernier Rempart (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Mars 2021
 Les news du 21 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ondskapt
 Ondskapt - Grimoire Ordo Devus (C)
Par Raziel		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Tomb Of T... (C)
Par fufupue		   
Caged
 Caged - Stricken by Continu... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Mars 2021
 Les news du 19 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Enforced
 Enforced - Kill Grid (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Coffin Mulch
 Coffin Mulch - Septic Funer... (C)
Par Cyprine64		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par tatur		   
Fornicus
 Fornicus - Sulphuric Omnipo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   

Les news du 24 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2021 Liquid Tension Experiment - The Stone - Dyskinesia - Nekromantheon - Rorcal - Hymnr - Monnier - Mephisto - The Crawling - Zgard - Darkfall - Mortal Strike - Father Befouled - Exaugurate - Fluids - Aduanten
»
(Lien direct)
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT (Metal progressif instrumental) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son album LTE3, à paraître le 16 avril chez InsideOut Music. Découvrez "Hypersonic" ici :

»
(Lien direct)
THE STONE (Black Metal, Serbie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Kosturnice qui sortira le 26 mars via Immortal Frost Productions. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DYSKINESIA (Brutal Death Metal, USA), trio formé par des membres de Sanguisugabogg vient de sortir au format numérique son premier EP intitulé Micturating Deposits Of Grit Through The Urinary Tract. Des versions CD et cassette verront le jour prochainement chez New Standard Elite et Fix My Face Records.

01. Vigorous Sadism Inflicted On The Infectious Pudenda
02. Foregut Opening Disfigurement Originated From Aciurgy
03. Premature Euphoria Produced In Acts Of Pulverization To Progeny

»
(Lien direct)
NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash, Norvège) vient de publier un troisième extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Dead Temples" à découvrir ci-dessous. Visions Of Trismegistos sortira le 30 avril sur Indie Recordings et Hells Headbangers.

01. The Visions Of Trismegistos
02. Seven Rulers Of Fate
03. Faustian Rites
04. Neptune Descent
05. Scorched Death
06. Dead Temples
07. Thanatos
08. Zealot Reign

»
(Lien direct)
RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a publié une vidéo pour Witch Coven, sa collaboration avec son ancien-bassiste Earthflesh, qui sort le 2 avril via Hummus Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HYMNR (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé le titre "Part III" extrait de son premier long-format Far Beyond Insanity prévu le 23 avril sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Part I [10:42]
2. Part II [8:10]
3. Part III [13:03]
4. Part IV [12:02]

»
(Lien direct)
MONNIER (Grindcore avec notamment Makiko Suda de Flagitious Idiosyncrasy in the Dilapidation, Belgique/Japon) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 23 avril d'une compilation éponyme comprenant ses deux EPs. Tracklist :

1. The Abyss
2. Writhe In Agony
3. Unwritten Letters
4. Doomsday
5. Dim Light
6. Burning Disgrace
7. Excruciation
8. Depletion
9. 指に絡まる長い髪
10. 深く鋭い爪の痕
11. 道理の隙間
12. 情動
13. 仄暗い光
14. 静寂のけたたましさ
15. 冷たく湿った壁
16. 鏡

»
(Lien direct)
MEPHISTO (Gothic/Black Metal, Cuba) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Mighty Ring" tiré de son nouvel opus Pentafixion à paraître le 26 mars chez Wormholedeath / The Orchard / Aural Music Group.

»
(Lien direct)
THE CRAWLING (Death/Doom, Irlande du Nord) sortira un nouveau single, "Sparrow", le 2 avril via Grindscene Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ZGARD (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Place of Power le 21 mai sur Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :

1. Arise
2. Trap of Cold
3. Old Ruins
4. Ascension Fog
5. The Fiendmother
6. Place of Power
7. Last Harvest
8. Thaw

»
(Lien direct)
DARKFALL (Melodic Death/Thrash, Autriche) et MORTAL STRIKE (Thrash Metal, Autriche) vont sortir un split le 7 mai intitulé Thashing Death Squad avec quatre morceaux chacun dont des reprises de Manowar et Tankard.

»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) et EXAUGURATE (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 7 mai sur Rotted Life Records un split 7" intitulé Purging Holiness. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Father Befouled - Seraphic Augury/...Once Righteous (Instrumental)
02. Exaugurate - Enveloped

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le mois de mai sur Hell's Headbangers Records et Desert Wastelands Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Not Dark Yet. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Life Spent" :

»
(Lien direct)
ADUANTEN (Black/Death/Post-Rock, USA) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon et Horrendous. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Sullen Cadence en autoproduction ainsi qu'en cassette via Eihwaz Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Drowning Tide" :

01. The Drowning Tide
02. Sullen Cadence
03. The Corpses Of Sum
04. Palace Of Ruin



ADUANTEN a écrit : For Sullen Cadence, Aduanten enlisted the talents of Vex bassist Joel Miller, with lead vocals provided by Tanner Anderson of Obsequiae. Additional vocals were provided by Damian Herring of Horrendous, who also mixed and mastered the EP at his Subterranean Watchtower studios. Additional sound design and percussion were provided by Adrian Benavides, who also co-engineered the EP with guitarist Michael Day at AMP studios in Austin, TX. The band is already busy writing the follow up to Sullen Cadence due out later in 2021 as well as a full length in 2022.
Thrasho Voay + Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
24 Mars 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sagamore citer
Sagamore
24/03/2021 08:32
Ils chôment pas, les Fluids ! Bonne nouvelle en tout cas !

