|
Les news du 24 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 24 Mars 2021 Nekromantheon - Rorcal - Hymnr - Monnier - Mephisto - The Crawling - Zgard - Darkfall - Mortal Strike - Father Befouled - Exaugurate - Fluids - Aduanten
|»
|NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash, Norvège) vient de publier un troisième extrait de son prochain. Il s'agit du titre "Dead Temples" à découvrir ci-dessous. Visions Of Trismegistos sortira le 30 avril sur Indie Recordings et Hells Headbangers.
01. The Visions Of Trismegistos
02. Seven Rulers Of Fate
03. Faustian Rites
04. Neptune Descent
05. Scorched Death
06. Dead Temples
07. Thanatos
08. Zealot Reign
|
|»
|RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a publié une vidéo pour Witch Coven, sa collaboration avec son ancien-bassiste Earthflesh, qui sort le 2 avril via Hummus Records.
|
|»
|HYMNR (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé le titre "Part III" extrait de son premier long-format Far Beyond Insanity prévu le 23 avril sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Part I [10:42]
2. Part II [8:10]
3. Part III [13:03]
4. Part IV [12:02]
|
|»
|MONNIER (Grindcore avec notamment Makiko Suda de Flagitious Idiosyncrasy in the Dilapidation, Belgique/Japon) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 23 avril d'une compilation éponyme comprenant ses deux EPs. Tracklist :
1. The Abyss
2. Writhe In Agony
3. Unwritten Letters
4. Doomsday
5. Dim Light
6. Burning Disgrace
7. Excruciation
8. Depletion
9. 指に絡まる長い髪
10. 深く鋭い爪の痕
11. 道理の隙間
12. 情動
13. 仄暗い光
14. 静寂のけたたましさ
15. 冷たく湿った壁
16. 鏡
|
|»
|MEPHISTO (Gothic/Black Metal, Cuba) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Mighty Ring" tiré de son nouvel opus Pentafixion à paraître le 26 mars chez Wormholedeath / The Orchard / Aural Music Group.
|
|»
|THE CRAWLING (Death/Doom, Irlande du Nord) sortira un nouveau single, "Sparrow", le 2 avril via Grindscene Records.
|
|»
|ZGARD (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Place of Power le 21 mai sur Schwarzdorn Production. Tracklist :
1. Arise
2. Trap of Cold
3. Old Ruins
4. Ascension Fog
5. The Fiendmother
6. Place of Power
7. Last Harvest
8. Thaw
|
|»
|DARKFALL (Melodic Death/Thrash, Autriche) et MORTAL STRIKE (Thrash Metal, Autriche) vont sortir un split le 7 mai intitulé Thashing Death Squad avec quatre morceaux chacun dont des reprises de Manowar et Tankard.
|
|»
|FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) et EXAUGURATE (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 7 mai sur Rotted Life Records un split 7" intitulé Purging Holiness. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Father Befouled - Seraphic Augury/...Once Righteous (Instrumental)
02. Exaugurate - Enveloped
|
|»
|FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le mois de mai sur Hell's Headbangers Records et Desert Wastelands Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Not Dark Yet. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Life Spent" :
|
|»
|ADUANTEN (Black/Death/Post-Rock, USA) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon et Horrendous. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Sullen Cadence en autoproduction ainsi qu'en cassette via Eihwaz Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Drowning Tide" :
01. The Drowning Tide
02. Sullen Cadence
03. The Corpses Of Sum
04. Palace Of Ruin
ADUANTEN a écrit : For Sullen Cadence, Aduanten enlisted the talents of Vex bassist Joel Miller, with lead vocals provided by Tanner Anderson of Obsequiae. Additional vocals were provided by Damian Herring of Horrendous, who also mixed and mastered the EP at his Subterranean Watchtower studios. Additional sound design and percussion were provided by Adrian Benavides, who also co-engineered the EP with guitarist Michael Day at AMP studios in Austin, TX. The band is already busy writing the follow up to Sullen Cadence due out later in 2021 as well as a full length in 2022.
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Ils chôment pas, les Fluids ! Bonne nouvelle en tout cas !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Exaugurate
Death Metal - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Father Befouled
Death Metal - 2006 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Fluids
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Mephisto
Black Death Sympho - 1996 - Cuba
|
|
|
|Nekromantheon
Thrash Metal - 2005 - Norvège
|
|
|
|Rorcal
Black Metal / Drone / Doom Metal - 2006 - Suisse
|
|
|
|Zgard
Epic & Melodic Pagan Black Metal - 2010 - Ukraine
|
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
24/03/2021 08:32