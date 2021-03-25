chargement...

Les news du 25 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 25 Mars 2021 Blaspherian - Cenotaph - Decline of the I - Primal Age - Dirge - Karma Violens
»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHERIAN (Death Metal, USA) est en deuil. Son guitariste Wes Weaver (ex-Imprecation et Infernal Dominion) vient en effet de décéder. RIP !

»
(Lien direct)
CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Precognition to Eradicate dans le courant de l'année sur Tentacles Industries, New Standard Elite (USA) et Coyote Records (Russie). On y retrouve les nouveaux membres Mattis Butcher (Darkall Slaves, guitare), le batteur Florent Duployer (Anachronism, Kakothanasy) et le bassiste Eren Pamuk (Molested Divinity).

»
(Lien direct)
DECLINE OF THE I (Post-Black Metal, France) propose son nouveau disque Johannes en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Il sort demain via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. A Selfish Star
2. The Veil of Splendid Lies
3. Act of Faith
4. Tethering the Transient
5. Diev Vide

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL AGE (Metal/Hardcore, France) a posté une vidéo teaser du titre "The Devil is Hidden in Shadow" extrait de son nouvel opus Masked Enemy à venir le 11 juin. Le clip complet sera dévoilé le 30 mars.

»
(Lien direct)
DIRGE (Atmospheric Sludge Metal, France) offre sa compilation posthume Vanishing Point en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Division Records et Blight Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KARMA VIOLENS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mount of the Congregation à paraître le 2 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Necropolis
2. Embrace
3. One Way Journey
4. The Observer
5. Great Old Ithaqua
6. My Storm Upon You
7. Kingdom of the Deserters
8. Exodus
9. Mount of the Congregation
10. Fly into Starlight
11. The Gathering
12. Mark on my Forehead
13. Light Beyond the Event Horizon
Thrasho Keyser
25 Mars 2021

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
25/03/2021 13:39
Oh merde pour Wes Weaver, déjà que le groupe n'a plus rien sorti depuis un moment mais là ça sent mauvais du coup... Déçu RIP !

