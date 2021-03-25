CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Precognition to Eradicate dans le courant de l'année sur Tentacles Industries, New Standard Elite (USA) et Coyote Records (Russie). On y retrouve les nouveaux membres Mattis Butcher (Darkall Slaves, guitare), le batteur Florent Duployer (Anachronism, Kakothanasy) et le bassiste Eren Pamuk (Molested Divinity).
PRIMAL AGE (Metal/Hardcore, France) a posté une vidéo teaser du titre "The Devil is Hidden in Shadow" extrait de son nouvel opus Masked Enemy à venir le 11 juin. Le clip complet sera dévoilé le 30 mars.
KARMA VIOLENS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mount of the Congregation à paraître le 2 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Necropolis
2. Embrace
3. One Way Journey
4. The Observer
5. Great Old Ithaqua
6. My Storm Upon You
7. Kingdom of the Deserters
8. Exodus
9. Mount of the Congregation
10. Fly into Starlight
11. The Gathering
12. Mark on my Forehead
13. Light Beyond the Event Horizon
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
25/03/2021 13:39