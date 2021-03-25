»

(Lien direct) KARMA VIOLENS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mount of the Congregation à paraître le 2 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Necropolis

2. Embrace

3. One Way Journey

4. The Observer

5. Great Old Ithaqua

6. My Storm Upon You

7. Kingdom of the Deserters

8. Exodus

9. Mount of the Congregation

10. Fly into Starlight

11. The Gathering

12. Mark on my Forehead

13. Light Beyond the Event Horizon