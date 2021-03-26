»

(Lien direct) ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son premier full-length Ex Oriente Lux le 27 mai chez Satanath Records. Mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö avec Marty Friedmann (ex-Megadeth) en guest. Tracklist :



) Final Ethos Demise

2) Into the Abyss*

3) Mettle

4) Bereft**

5) Withering

6) Through the Fabric of Time

7) Beneath the Vault of the World

8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***



*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang

**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman

***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek



