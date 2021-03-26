|
Les news du 26 Mars 2021
News
Les news du 26 Mars 2021 Sorcerer - Skeletal Remains - Nordjevel - Gojira - Balmog - Abkehr - Cambion - Cathartic Demise - Pestilence - The Plague - Adarrak - Endseeker - Oriflamme - Můra - Screaming Banshee - Obsolete - Astharoth - Bloodmores - Kill Frenzy
|»
|SORCERER (Hardcore, Paris avec des membres de Mind Awake, Worst Doubt, Providence) sort son deuxième single "Ablaze" (avec, en guest, Tyler de Year of the Knife) issu de leur premier EP "Joy" à paraître cette année sur Delivrance Records
|
|»
|SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal Old-School, Etats-Unis) va voir sa première Démo de 2011 Desolate Isolation être rééditée le 21 mai via Century Media Records, avec une nouvelle pochette. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son EP intitulé Fenriir qui sortira le 7 mai via Indie Recordings. "Gnawing The Bones" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GOJIRA (Progressive metal, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Fortitude qui sortira le 30 avril via Roadrunner Records. "Amazonia" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|BALMOG (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Eve qui sortira le 28 mai via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Horror In Circuitu
2. Birth Of Feral
3. Senreira
4. Slander
5. Agnus Dei
6. Desacougo
7. Zohar
8. Carrion Heart
9. Lume
|
|»
|Le second album des Allemands d'ABKEHR (Black Metal), In Blut, sortira le 21 mai prochain via Vendetta Records (versions CD et LP). Celui-ci est composé de quatre titres. Plus d'informations à venir.
|
|»
|CAMBION (Brutal Death, Allemagne/USA) vient de sortir son premier album Conflagrate the Celestial Refugium sur Lavadome Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp et le commander sur l'e-shop du label.
|
|»
|CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Blade In The Dark" issu de son premier full-length In Absence à venir le 9 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. With Lust
2. For Power [Official Video]
3. Blade in the Dark [Lyric Video]
4. Silence Within
5. Pale Imitations
6. Disparity
7. In Absence
8. Waves
9. Desire
|
|»
|PESTILENCE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Exitivm le 25 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
|
|»
|THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Festering in Sickness" extrait de son premier longue-durée Within Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Mind Eraser
2.Torment the Living
3. Spawn of Monstrosity
4. Effigy of the Rotten
5. Hand of Greed
6. Drones
7. Slave to Addiction
8. Dismal Solitude
9. Within Death
10. Festering in Sickness
|
|»
|ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) sortira son premier full-length Ex Oriente Lux le 27 mai chez Satanath Records. Mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö avec Marty Friedmann (ex-Megadeth) en guest. Tracklist :
) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***
*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek
|
|»
|ENDSEEKER ((Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Count The Dead" figurant sur son nouveau disque Mount Carcass prévu le 16 avril via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Unholy Rites
2. Merciless Tide
3. Bloodline
4. Mount Carcass
5. Count the Dead
6. Cult
7. Moribund
8. Frantic Redemption
9. Escape from New York (John Carpenter cover)
|
|»
|ORIFLAMME (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son premier long-format L'égide ardente le 15 mai sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. La dernière aube
2. L'égide ardente
3. Un mal ancien
4. Espoir vaincu
5. Sacrifices!
6. Ultime rempart
7. Une nuit sans fin
|
|»
|MŮRA (Blackened Death Metal, République Tchèque) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP Doom Invocations and Narcotic Rituals à paraître le 30 mars chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Chambers of Decay [11:03]
2. Pest Procession [8:33]
|
|»
|SCREAMING BANSHEE (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette et la tracklist de son nouvel opus Pierceive qui sortira le 30 avril via Cult of Parthenope.
01. Heritage
02. Reality is Perception
03. Devotion
04. Sweet as Pain
05. The Missing One
06. Conflict
07. Born Creators
08. To Be or To Learn
|
|»
|OBSOLETE (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "The Atrophy of Will" extrait de son premier long-format Animate//Isolate à paraître le 19 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. Still
2. The Atrophy of Will
3. The Slough
4. Old Horizon
5. Silent Freeway
6. Stumbling and Listless
7. The Fog
8. Callousness of Soul
9. Intercostal
|
|»
|ASTHAROTH (Technical Thrash Metal, Pologne/USA) sortira un nouveau single en numérique, "Between Death and Rebirth", le 13 avril.
|
|»
|BLOODMORES (Melodic Death/Thrash, Angleterre) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Too Close To The Sun. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|KILL FRENZY (Thrash Metal, Afrique du Sud) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "End in the Flames".
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par AxGxB
Par Charon Del H...
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Ander
Par Mera
Par jeff48
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Sagamore
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Astraldeath
Par Raziel
Par fufupue