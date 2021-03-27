|
Les news du 27 Mars 2021
|WHITE WIZZARD (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Viral Insanity" avec Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) au chant.
|C'est le 30 avril prochain que sortira VII - Kenoma, la nouvelle réalisation de FYRNASK (Black Metal) chez Ván Records. Un teaser a été dévoilé sur la page Facebook de la formation.
|ACAUSAL INTRUSION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son tout premier album, Nulitas, le 21 mai prochain via I, Voidhanger Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir sur Bandcamp :
|ESOCTRILIHUM (Black/Death Metal ) sortira son prochain long-format le 21 Mai prochain, toujours sous l'égide d'I, Voidhanger Records. Intitulé Dy'th Requiem For The Serpent Telepath, il dévoile un premier extrait de son contenu sur Bandcamp :
|EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Another Life" de Iron Maiden dans le cadre de la série "Legends Never Die" et à l'occasion des quarante ans de Killers, en hommage au batteur disparu Clive Burr.
|NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Vandring le 30 avril sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Det Bloer Paa Alt Som Spirer
2. Martyrer Av Kristus
3. Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt
4. Med Rive Og Lime
5. I Moerket Slumrer Ravnen
6. Gudsmenn, Deres Svik Erkjenn
7. Det Hvisker I Veggene
8. Langt Langt Der Borte I Det Fjerne
|PERENNIAL ISOLATION (Atmospheric Black Metal, Espagne) propose le morceau "The Breathless Season Bane" tiré de son nouvel opus Portraits sorti hier chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. The Fall Awakening
2. Autumn Legacy Underlying the Cold's Caress
3. The Breathless Season Bane
4. Unceasing Sorrows from The Vastness' Scion
5. To the Withering Womb
6. Through Fire Upon Fire
7. Embers in The Slumbering Threshold
8. The Silent Solace
9. Emanations from The Swallowed Twilight
|ASCÈTE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Calamites & les Calamités le 28 mai via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Les Causses s'en Gaussent [6:44]
2. Danse de la Sénescence [6:48]
3. Courroux du Lébérou [6:49]
4. Sorlodais Huroux [5:32]
5. Héritiers de l'Austérité [1:59]
6. La Lanterne du Mort [8:37]
7. Calamites & les Calamités [10:07]
|MALFORMITY (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre Monument to Decay extrait de son premier long-format Monumental Ruin à paraître le 19 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. And I Beheld...
2. Perverse Apotheosis
3. Facemelt Bloodgrinder
4. Into Ruin
5. Monument to Decay
6. Degenerative Sequences
7. Immolated Archetype
8. False Dichotomy
9. Lost Necropolis
10, Lifeless Mindless
11. In Corrosion
12. Rapturous Damnation (bonus track)
13.Unraveling (bonus track)
|MORGARTEN (Black/Folk, Suisse) a signé sur Inner Wound Recordings pour la sortie le 18 juin de son nouvel album Cry of the Lost. Tracklist :
01. Frères d'Armes
02. To Victory
03. Tales of My Lands
04. First Blood
05. Sons of Darkness
06. Oath of Allegiance
07. Peaceful Soul of the Dying
08. Die or Fight
09. Backed to a Flayed Tree
10. Dawning of the Reborn
11. The Last Breath
12. Meeting the Almighty
