(Lien direct) MORGARTEN (Black/Folk, Suisse) a signé sur Inner Wound Recordings pour la sortie le 18 juin de son nouvel album Cry of the Lost. Tracklist :



01. Frères d'Armes

02. To Victory

03. Tales of My Lands

04. First Blood

05. Sons of Darkness

06. Oath of Allegiance

07. Peaceful Soul of the Dying

08. Die or Fight

09. Backed to a Flayed Tree

10. Dawning of the Reborn

11. The Last Breath

12. Meeting the Almighty



