Les news du 29 Mars 2021 News Les news du 29 Mars 2021 Civerous - Morbific - Evile - Gohrgone - Cannibal Accident » (Lien direct) CIVEROUS (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records et prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album prévu pour la fin 2021.

» (Lien direct) Ominous Seep Of Putridity, le premier album de MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira d'ici la fin de l'année sur Headsplit Records et The Other Records aux formats CD, vinyle et cassette. Voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :



01. Ominous Seep Of Putridity

02. Necroslaver

03. Ravening Slasher Creep

04. Cadaveric Maggot Farm

05. Deformed In Phantasmal Fog

06. Cauldron Of Execution

07. Sulfuric Funeral

08. Sawmill In The Mist

09. Perverted Surgery

10. The Racking Garden



MORBIFIC a écrit : Our debut album "Ominous Seep of Putridity" will be released in 2021 by Headsplit Records and The Other Records.



33 minutes of skull stomping death metal with haunting doomy passages and stinking punkish assaults will grasp you and pull into the depths of abysmal phlegm. Will be out on vinyl, CD and cassette. The exact release date still remains a mystery...

» (Lien direct) EVILE (Thrash metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hell Unleashed qui sortira le 30 avril via Napalm Records. "Gore" se découvre ici :





» (Lien direct) Fulgur Imperii, c'est le titre du prochain album de GOHRGONE (Death Metal, France) dont la sortie est prévue dans le courant de cette année. Affaire à suivre !

» (Lien direct) CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) vient de publier la vidéo de "Delete The Elite", titre issu de l'album Nekrokluster paru le mois dernier sur Time To Kill Records.



01. Coprofeeling

02. Wonderwall Of Death

03. Let This World Be Done

04. The Meanest Fish To Swim With

05. Totem Crucifix

06. Delete The Elite

07. The Unholy See

08. Mellanköttbullar

09. Sexual Matador

10. Corpse Positivity

11. Manipulative Violence

12. Travelling Through Flesh

13. Speedspring

14. Kindergarten Fritzl

15. Maggot Nest

16. Haista Vittu Ihminen

17. Head On A Stick (Kemper Trilogy part 2 The Obsession)





