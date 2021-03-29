Intitulé Ominous Seep Of Putridity, le premier album de MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira d'ici la fin de l'année sur Headsplit Records et The Other Records aux formats CD, vinyle et cassette. Voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Ominous Seep Of Putridity
02. Necroslaver
03. Ravening Slasher Creep
04. Cadaveric Maggot Farm
05. Deformed In Phantasmal Fog
06. Cauldron Of Execution
07. Sulfuric Funeral
08. Sawmill In The Mist
09. Perverted Surgery
10. The Racking Garden
MORBIFIC a écrit : Our debut album "Ominous Seep of Putridity" will be released in 2021 by Headsplit Records and The Other Records.
33 minutes of skull stomping death metal with haunting doomy passages and stinking punkish assaults will grasp you and pull into the depths of abysmal phlegm. Will be out on vinyl, CD and cassette. The exact release date still remains a mystery...
CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) vient de publier la vidéo de "Delete The Elite", titre issu de l'album Nekrokluster paru le mois dernier sur Time To Kill Records.
01. Coprofeeling
02. Wonderwall Of Death
03. Let This World Be Done
04. The Meanest Fish To Swim With
05. Totem Crucifix
06. Delete The Elite
07. The Unholy See
08. Mellanköttbullar
09. Sexual Matador
10. Corpse Positivity
11. Manipulative Violence
12. Travelling Through Flesh
13. Speedspring
14. Kindergarten Fritzl
15. Maggot Nest
16. Haista Vittu Ihminen
17. Head On A Stick (Kemper Trilogy part 2 The Obsession)
