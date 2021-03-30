Les news du 30 Mars 2021
Les news du 30 Mars 2021 Craven Idol
|CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, Royaumes-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Forked Tongues au mois de juillet sur Dark Descent Records.
CRAVEN IDOL a écrit : “After spending a month on the road with Mystifer, we are a closer-knit unit than ever before. There’s a good reason for this being the longest standing line-up in our fifteen-year existence. The entire band lived and breathed this record in the months preceding the studio, and the performances delivered by each member are testament to their dedication to untarnished extreme metal of old,” says founding member Sadistik Wrath. “FORKED TONGUES is a vicious and concerted tribute to folly of mankind. In these godless days of Sodom, craven idols are in their element, wheeling and dealing, beckoning you to follow their treacherous causes. The apocalyptic legends of ancient Greece read like unholy divination… and it is from them that we drew the subject matter for the record.”
