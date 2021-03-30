chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
194 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Purification
 Purification - Dwell in the... (C)
Par lkea		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Dogs Always Bit... (C)
Par Frankensperm		   
Déluge
 Déluge - Aego Templo (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Dystopia
 Dystopia - Dystopia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Tortured W... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Darius Marder
 Darius Marder - Sound of Me... (C)
Par lkea		   
Celestial Sanctuary
 Celestial Sanctuary - Soul ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Perilaxe Occlusion
 Perilaxe Occlusion - Expone... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Writhing Shadows
 Writhing Shadows - Perverse... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Animalize
 Animalize - Tapes from the ... (C)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 30 Mars 2021

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2021 Panopticon - Përl - Spectral Lore - Spellforger - Ifrinn - Sielunvihollinen - Silent Verdict - Incognosci - Craven Idol
»
(Lien direct)
PANOPTICON (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son prochain album …And Again Into The light qui sortira le 15 mai via Bindrune Recording. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. …And Again Into The Light
2. Dead Loons
3. Rope Burn Exit
4. A Snowless Winter
5. Moth Eaten Soul
6. As Her Golden Laughter Echoes (Reva’s Song)
7. The Embers At Dawn
8. Know Hope

»
(Lien direct)
PËRL (Post-Rock/Post-Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Les Maîtres Du Silence qui sortira le 14 mai via Terre Ferme Records. "Je Parle Au Sauvage" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL LORE (Black / doom / ambiant, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Ετερόφωτος qui sortira le 23 avril via I, Voidhanger Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Ατραπός
2. The Golden Armor
3. Initiation Into The Mystery
4. The Sorcerer Above The Clouds
5. Apocalypse
6. Ετερόφωτος
7. Terean

»
(Lien direct)
SPELLFORGER (Thrash/Black/Speed, Indonésie) offre son premier EP Upholders of Evil en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 2 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Upholders of Evil
2. Lord of Possession
3. Metal Crusaders
4. Curse Of The Lycans
5. Black Spellcrafters
6. Pestilentia

»
(Lien direct)
IFRINN (Black Metal, Écosse) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier EP Caledonian Black Magick à venir le 30 avril sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Caledonian Black Magick [8:39]
2. Silent Seas of Sorcery [7:56]
3. Stellar Zephyrs [7:55]

»
(Lien direct)
SIELUNVIHOLLINEN (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Teloituskäsky en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 2 avril chez Hammer of Hate Records. Tracklist :

1. Tulen kaste
2. Murtunut peili
3. Varjot
4. Kahleidenkatkoja
5. Noitavaino
6. Teloituskäsky
7. Hukkuneet
8. Usvan tuoma

»
(Lien direct)
SILENT VERDICT (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "I Am Forsaken" tiré de son nouvel opus Condemned prévu le 30 avril vi Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
INCOGNOSCI (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Perfect Specimen" extrait de son premier album A Biography of Madness sorti en octobre 2020 sur Extreme Sound Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, Royaumes-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Forked Tongues au mois de juillet sur Dark Descent Records.

CRAVEN IDOL a écrit : “After spending a month on the road with Mystifer, we are a closer-knit unit than ever before. There’s a good reason for this being the longest standing line-up in our fifteen-year existence. The entire band lived and breathed this record in the months preceding the studio, and the performances delivered by each member are testament to their dedication to untarnished extreme metal of old,” says founding member Sadistik Wrath. “FORKED TONGUES is a vicious and concerted tribute to folly of mankind. In these godless days of Sodom, craven idols are in their element, wheeling and dealing, beckoning you to follow their treacherous causes. The apocalyptic legends of ancient Greece read like unholy divination… and it is from them that we drew the subject matter for the record.”
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
30 Mars 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Sepulcros
 Sepulcros
Vazio
2021 - Transcending Obscurity		   
Fallen Forest
 Fallen Forest
Giants Frost Battered (Compil.)
2021 - Livor Mortis		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol
Black/Thrash - 2005 - Royaume-Uni		   
Ifrinn
 Ifrinn
Black Metal - 2014 - Royaume-Uni		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon
Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Përl
 Përl
Post-Rock/Post-Metal - 2008 - France		   
Spectral Lore
 Spectral Lore
Black / doom / ambiant - 2005 - Grèce		   
Spellforger
 Spellforger
2020 - Indonésie		   
Fallen Forest
Giants Frost Battered (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Sepulcros
Vazio
Lire la chronique
Zemial
In Monumentum
Lire la chronique
Dystopia
Dystopia
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Forensic Pathology Jurispru...
Lire la chronique
Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle
The Helm of Sorrow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Apprends le LATIN avec le Black Metal.
Lire le podcast
Vanden Plas
Colour Temple
Lire la chronique
Déluge
Aego Templo
Lire la chronique
Animalize
Tapes from the Crypt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Darius Marder
Sound of Metal (Film)
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
Till the Wind of the Morning
Lire la chronique
Creeping Fear
Hategod Triumph
Lire la chronique
Celestial Sanctuary
Soul Diminished
Lire la chronique
Incinerated
Lobotomise
Lire la chronique
Exsul
Exsul (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bütcher
666 Goats Carry My Chariot
Lire la chronique
Sanguisugabogg
Tortured Whole
Lire la chronique
Insect Inside
The First Shining Of New Genus
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Fog
Fields of Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Perilaxe Occlusion
Exponential Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Blightmarch
Lire la chronique
Type O Negative
The Least Worst Of (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
The Ghost Xperiment - Illum...
Lire la chronique
Planes Mistaken For Stars
Up in Them Guts
Lire la chronique
Mephisto
Pentafixion
Lire la chronique
Ondskapt
Grimoire Ordo Devus
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Acoustically Inclined - Liv...
Lire la chronique
Caged
Stricken by Continuance (EP)
Lire la chronique
Writhing Shadows
Perverse Beasts Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique