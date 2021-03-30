|
Les news du 30 Mars 2021
Spellforger - Ifrinn - Sielunvihollinen - Silent Verdict - Incognosci - Craven Idol
|SPELLFORGER (Thrash/Black/Speed, Indonésie) offre son premier EP Upholders of Evil en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 2 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Upholders of Evil
2. Lord of Possession
3. Metal Crusaders
4. Curse Of The Lycans
5. Black Spellcrafters
6. Pestilentia
|IFRINN (Black Metal, Écosse) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier EP Caledonian Black Magick à venir le 30 avril sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Caledonian Black Magick [8:39]
2. Silent Seas of Sorcery [7:56]
3. Stellar Zephyrs [7:55]
|SIELUNVIHOLLINEN (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Teloituskäsky en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 2 avril chez Hammer of Hate Records. Tracklist :
1. Tulen kaste
2. Murtunut peili
3. Varjot
4. Kahleidenkatkoja
5. Noitavaino
6. Teloituskäsky
7. Hukkuneet
8. Usvan tuoma
|SILENT VERDICT (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "I Am Forsaken" tiré de son nouvel opus Condemned prévu le 30 avril vi Wormholedeath.
|INCOGNOSCI (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Perfect Specimen" extrait de son premier album A Biography of Madness sorti en octobre 2020 sur Extreme Sound Records.
|CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, Royaumes-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Forked Tongues au mois de juillet sur Dark Descent Records.
CRAVEN IDOL a écrit : “After spending a month on the road with Mystifer, we are a closer-knit unit than ever before. There’s a good reason for this being the longest standing line-up in our fifteen-year existence. The entire band lived and breathed this record in the months preceding the studio, and the performances delivered by each member are testament to their dedication to untarnished extreme metal of old,” says founding member Sadistik Wrath. “FORKED TONGUES is a vicious and concerted tribute to folly of mankind. In these godless days of Sodom, craven idols are in their element, wheeling and dealing, beckoning you to follow their treacherous causes. The apocalyptic legends of ancient Greece read like unholy divination… and it is from them that we drew the subject matter for the record.”
