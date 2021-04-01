|
Les news du 1 Avril 2021
Les news du 1 Avril 2021
|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Arctic Stranglehold", morceau issu de son premier album intitulé Crypt Of Ice sorti début janvier sur Century Media Records.
|Intitulé Dealin' Death, le prochain album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 21 mai sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Malicious Souls" :
01. Danger Is Imminent
02. Malicious Souls
03. Count Your Blessings
04. Gorgon
05. Star-Crossed City
06. Flee The Phantom
07. Below The Mausoleum
08. Dealin' Death
09. Multitudes Of Terror
10. The Court Of Caligula
Metal Blade Records a écrit : "When it comes to contemporary thrash there are few bands that can stand toe-to-toe with Germany’s Vulture. Establishing their status with 2016’s "Victim To The Blade" EP and 2017’s "The Guillotine" and cementing their reputation with 2019’s "Ghastly Waves And Battered Graves," they now return with the mighty "Dealin’ Death," one of the most ruthless records the genre has seen. “Take all our key elements - fierce riffing, halftone-shifts, aggressive vocals, huge toms, changing dynamics, horror-synths and classical twin guitar harmonies and cast it in a mould, then you have Dealin’ Death,” says guitarist Stefan Castevet. “The result sounds a little ‘back to the EP-ish’ to my ears, yet it contains new approaches that we’ve never included in our sound so far, like choirs with harmonies.”
|13TH MOON (Black / Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur
Triangulum Ignis un nouveau EP intitulé Putridarium. Ce dernier, en écoute ci-dessous, voit les participations vocales de Mark Of The Devil (Cultes Des Ghoules, Death Like Mass) et Old Coffin Spirit (Bestial Raids, Doombringer et Venefices) :
01. Putridarium
|13th Moon
Black / Death Metal - 2012 - Espagne
|Frozen Soul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis
|Vulture
Speed / Thrash - 2015 - Allemagne
