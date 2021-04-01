|
Les news du 1 Avril 2021
News
Les news du 1 Avril 2021
|LUGUBRUM ("Brown" Metal) a dévoilé un single intitulé Veteranus sur différents médias dont sa page Bandcamp. Celui-ci est composé de deux titres tirés de son prochain double album à paraître, Bruyne Kroon.
|
|»
|BIG SCENIC NOWHERE (Desert Rock / Stoner Rock, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Long Morrow cet automne. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Murder Klipp" :
Tony Reed a écrit : "I’m not sure where the title Murder Klipp came from. The spelling of “Klipp” came from an amp that Laney made in the early 70s and other than that, it has no apparent meaning. The music came from a three-day jam binge that we did in November 2019. I’ve taken many of those freeform jams and done some creative editing in the studio to give them the feel of having proper song structures. This is evident on Murder Klipp in the middle section where it completely changes. Upon inspection, the lyrics appear to be about rising above the negative things you are born into or attitudes you inherit just by living in this world. It’s a struggle song, but with an overall positive view."
Bob Balch a écrit : "Murder Klipp started with two riffs provided by Gary Arce. He played those for us on day two of our three-day session. Early in the morning. It's a strange timing which I like, but I had to take notes. Too early for me to get my head around it. Gary plays in open tunings so I have no idea what he's playing. It's fun for me to throw my knowledge out the window and play by ear. It makes me come up with stuff I usually wouldn't think of. Just trying to complement his parts. We had the verse and chorus, then Tony Reed took the parts home and added a bridge, keys and vocals. I added the solo from home after that. Like 10 months after, actually! Crazy. Tony also did a killer job mixing and mastering it."
|
|»
|AT THE GATES (Death Metal Melodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album le 2 juillet sur Century Media Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre "The Nightmare Of Being" :
01. Spectre Of Extinction
02. The Paradox
03. The Nightmare Of Being
04. Garden Of Cyrus
05. Touched By The White Hands Of Death
06. The Fall Into Time
07. Cult Of Salvation
08. The Abstract Enthroned
09. Cosmic Pessimism
10. Eternal Winter Of Reason
Tomas Lindberg a écrit : "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative…".
|
|»
|GOATS OF DOOM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Shiva qui sortira prochainement via Purity Through Fire. "Armon Varjot" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|VREID (Black Metal mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Wild North West qui sortira le 30 avril via Season Of Mist. "Spikes Of God" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|DÖDSRIT (Black / Crust, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de don Ep intitulé Mortal Coil qui sortira le 28 mai via Wolves Of Hades. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Third Door
2. Shallow Graves
3. Mortal Coil
4. Apathetic Tongues
|
|»
|RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) offre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Witch Coven enregistré en collaboration avec Earthflesh (Noise/Industrial). Sortie demain sur Hummus Records.
|
|»
|HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Cold Reins" figurant sur son premier long-format Bang to Rights prévu le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Medusa
2. Cold Reins
3. Age Of Fire
4. Edge Of The Knife
5. Capitoline Hill
6. Heavy Sentence
7. On The Run
8. Wicked Lady
9. Possession
10. Broken Hearts
|
|»
|SABHANKRA (Melodic Black/Death/Thrash/Folk, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Death to Traitors le 21 mai via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Call to Arms [6:21]
2. Burn Down Their Halls [5:42]
3. Death to Traitors [4:23]
4. Heavens are Fake [5:08]
5. I Came This Far For Nothing [7:25]
6. Awakened in the Dark [6:41]
|
|»
|YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) a signé sur Pelagic Records. Le nouveau disque Consolamentum sortira le 2 juillet prochain.
|
|»
|HEDONIHIL (Death/Black, Finlande) propose en écoute ci-dessous le morceau "Self-Harm Meditation" extrait de son nouvel opus II - Symptomatic à paraître le 14 mai sur Inverse Records.
|
|»
|ISCHEMIC (Blackened Death/Doom, Canada) offre son nouvel album éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain. Tracklist :
1. Scabs (6:38)
2. Crawl out of Hell (11:38)
3. Illusion of Humanity (11:03)
4. Scattering Garden (22:21)
Durée totale : 51:42
|
|»
|MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp son nouveau single "Zombieland" extrait de son premier full-length Isle qui sort le 15 mai.
|
|»
|DUKOV (Punk/Grind/Noise, Italie) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Death Is OK le 30 avril. Tracklist :
1. RBMK
2. Cockroach Boy
3. Body Horror
4. Die When You Die (GG Allin cover)
5. Dukov
6. Advice
7. Peones Of Death
8. Soviet Psycho
9. I Had A Fucking Stagedive At My Cousin's Bar Mitz Vah
|
|»
|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Arctic Stranglehold", morceau issu de son premier album intitulé Crypt Of Ice sorti début janvier sur Century Media Records.
|
|»
|Intitulé Dealin' Death, le prochain album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 21 mai sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Malicious Souls" :
01. Danger Is Imminent
02. Malicious Souls
03. Count Your Blessings
04. Gorgon
05. Star-Crossed City
06. Flee The Phantom
07. Below The Mausoleum
08. Dealin' Death
09. Multitudes Of Terror
10. The Court Of Caligula
Metal Blade Records a écrit : "When it comes to contemporary thrash there are few bands that can stand toe-to-toe with Germany’s Vulture. Establishing their status with 2016’s "Victim To The Blade" EP and 2017’s "The Guillotine" and cementing their reputation with 2019’s "Ghastly Waves And Battered Graves," they now return with the mighty "Dealin’ Death," one of the most ruthless records the genre has seen. “Take all our key elements - fierce riffing, halftone-shifts, aggressive vocals, huge toms, changing dynamics, horror-synths and classical twin guitar harmonies and cast it in a mould, then you have Dealin’ Death,” says guitarist Stefan Castevet. “The result sounds a little ‘back to the EP-ish’ to my ears, yet it contains new approaches that we’ve never included in our sound so far, like choirs with harmonies.”
|
|»
|13TH MOON (Black / Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur Triangulum Ignis un nouveau EP intitulé Putridarium. Ce dernier, en écoute ci-dessous, voit les participations vocales de Mark Of The Devil (Cultes Des Ghoules, Death Like Mass) et Old Coffin Spirit (Bestial Raids, Doombringer et Venefices) :
01. Putridarium
|
