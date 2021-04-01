<a href="https://bigscenicnowhere.bandcamp.com/track/murder-klipp">Murder Klipp by BIG SCENIC NOWHERE</a>

Tony Reed a écrit : "I’m not sure where the title Murder Klipp came from. The spelling of “Klipp” came from an amp that Laney made in the early 70s and other than that, it has no apparent meaning. The music came from a three-day jam binge that we did in November 2019. I’ve taken many of those freeform jams and done some creative editing in the studio to give them the feel of having proper song structures. This is evident on Murder Klipp in the middle section where it completely changes. Upon inspection, the lyrics appear to be about rising above the negative things you are born into or attitudes you inherit just by living in this world. It’s a struggle song, but with an overall positive view."