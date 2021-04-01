»

(Lien direct) Dealin' Death, le prochain album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 21 mai sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Malicious Souls" :



01. Danger Is Imminent

02. Malicious Souls

03. Count Your Blessings

04. Gorgon

05. Star-Crossed City

06. Flee The Phantom

07. Below The Mausoleum

08. Dealin' Death

09. Multitudes Of Terror

10. The Court Of Caligula







Metal Blade Records a écrit : "When it comes to contemporary thrash there are few bands that can stand toe-to-toe with Germany’s Vulture. Establishing their status with 2016’s "Victim To The Blade" EP and 2017’s "The Guillotine" and cementing their reputation with 2019’s "Ghastly Waves And Battered Graves," they now return with the mighty "Dealin’ Death," one of the most ruthless records the genre has seen. “Take all our key elements - fierce riffing, halftone-shifts, aggressive vocals, huge toms, changing dynamics, horror-synths and classical twin guitar harmonies and cast it in a mould, then you have Dealin’ Death,” says guitarist Stefan Castevet. “The result sounds a little ‘back to the EP-ish’ to my ears, yet it contains new approaches that we’ve never included in our sound so far, like choirs with harmonies.”