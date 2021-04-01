chargement...

Les news du 1 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 1 Avril 2021 Rorcal - Heavy Sentence - Sabhankra - Year Of No Light - Hedonihil - Ischemic - Millstone - Dukov - Frozen Soul - Vulture - 13th Moon
»
(Lien direct)
RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) offre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Witch Coven enregistré en collaboration avec Earthflesh (Noise/Industrial). Sortie demain sur Hummus Records.


»
(Lien direct)
HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Cold Reins" figurant sur son premier long-format Bang to Rights prévu le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Medusa
2. Cold Reins
3. Age Of Fire
4. Edge Of The Knife
5. Capitoline Hill
6. Heavy Sentence
7. On The Run
8. Wicked Lady
9. Possession
10. Broken Hearts

»
(Lien direct)
SABHANKRA (Melodic Black/Death/Thrash/Folk, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Death to Traitors le 21 mai via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Call to Arms [6:21]
2. Burn Down Their Halls [5:42]
3. Death to Traitors [4:23]
4. Heavens are Fake [5:08]
5. I Came This Far For Nothing [7:25]
6. Awakened in the Dark [6:41]

»
(Lien direct)
YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) a signé sur Pelagic Records. Le nouveau disque Consolamentum sortira le 2 juillet prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
HEDONIHIL (Death/Black, Finlande) propose en écoute ci-dessous le morceau "Self-Harm Meditation" extrait de son nouvel opus II - Symptomatic à paraître le 14 mai sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ISCHEMIC (Blackened Death/Doom, Canada) offre son nouvel album éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain. Tracklist :

1. Scabs (6:38)
2. Crawl out of Hell (11:38)
3. Illusion of Humanity (11:03)
4. Scattering Garden (22:21)

Durée totale : 51:42

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp son nouveau single "Zombieland" extrait de son premier full-length Isle qui sort le 15 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
DUKOV (Punk/Grind/Noise, Italie) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Death Is OK le 30 avril. Tracklist :

1. RBMK
2. Cockroach Boy
3. Body Horror
4. Die When You Die (GG Allin cover)
5. Dukov
6. Advice
7. Peones Of Death
8. Soviet Psycho
9. I Had A Fucking Stagedive At My Cousin's Bar Mitz Vah

»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Arctic Stranglehold", morceau issu de son premier album intitulé Crypt Of Ice sorti début janvier sur Century Media Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Dealin' Death, le prochain album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira le 21 mai sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Malicious Souls" :

01. Danger Is Imminent
02. Malicious Souls
03. Count Your Blessings
04. Gorgon
05. Star-Crossed City
06. Flee The Phantom
07. Below The Mausoleum
08. Dealin' Death
09. Multitudes Of Terror
10. The Court Of Caligula



Metal Blade Records a écrit : "When it comes to contemporary thrash there are few bands that can stand toe-to-toe with Germany’s Vulture. Establishing their status with 2016’s "Victim To The Blade" EP and 2017’s "The Guillotine" and cementing their reputation with 2019’s "Ghastly Waves And Battered Graves," they now return with the mighty "Dealin’ Death," one of the most ruthless records the genre has seen. “Take all our key elements - fierce riffing, halftone-shifts, aggressive vocals, huge toms, changing dynamics, horror-synths and classical twin guitar harmonies and cast it in a mould, then you have Dealin’ Death,” says guitarist Stefan Castevet. “The result sounds a little ‘back to the EP-ish’ to my ears, yet it contains new approaches that we’ve never included in our sound so far, like choirs with harmonies.”

»
(Lien direct)
13TH MOON (Black / Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur Triangulum Ignis un nouveau EP intitulé Putridarium. Ce dernier, en écoute ci-dessous, voit les participations vocales de Mark Of The Devil (Cultes Des Ghoules, Death Like Mass) et Old Coffin Spirit (Bestial Raids, Doombringer et Venefices) :

01. Putridarium
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
1 Avril 2021

