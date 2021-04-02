|
Les news du 2 Avril 2021
|»
|Douze ans après son dernier album, COUNT RAVEN (Doom, Suède) vient d'annoncer que la suite ne devrait maintenant plus trop tarder. Intitulé The Sixth Storm, ce nouvel album se dévoile à travers l'artwork ci-contre. Plus d'information à venir très bientôt.
COUNT RAVEN a écrit : Artwork for the upcoming Count Raven album revealed!
More info soon...
|
|»
|ARS MORIENDI (Black metal progressif, France) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album, Le silence déraisonnable du ciel à paraître courant mai sur le label Archaic Sound. « Savonarole » s’écoute sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|Intitulé Es Grauet, le nouvel album d'UNGFELL (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira le 30 avril sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Tyfels Antlitz" :
01. Es grauet überm Dorf (Wie s niemert het chönne ahne)
02. Tyfels Antlitz (Wie e Huerä zwei Chind empfanget)
03. D Schwarzamslä (Wie us däne Goofe Pfaffä wärdet)
04. Mord im Tobel (Wie en hinterhältige Mord begange wird)
05. S Chnochelied (Wie e Beschuldigti gfoltered wird und Visione bechunnt)
06. Stossgebätt (Wie das Wyb als Häx hygrichtet wird)
07. D Unheilspfaffä vom Heinzäbärg (Wie Tod und Verdärbe uf das Dorf iistürzt)
08. S Fälsebräche (Wie s Böse begrabe wird)
|
|»
|CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Nightmare Necropolis le 14 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. World Necrosis
2. Blood Lust
3. Necropolis
4. Sarcophagidae
5. Sickly Obsessed
6. Through the Flesh
7. Frenzied Hatred
8. Coffin Defiler
|
|»
|UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Despoiling Souls of Flesh Across the Galaxy" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Reared Up in Spectral Predation prévu le 30 avril via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. (Intro)
2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
3. The Visitor
4. A Thing, Oozing In
5. Sentient Meatsack
6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
9. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion
|
|»
|ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) a mis en ligne à cette adresse une vidéo pour le titre "Bereft" extrait de son premier longue-durée Ex Oriente Lux à paraître le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :
1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***
*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek
|
|»
|EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le morceau "Dead of Night" tiré de son premier long-format Fires Within à venir le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]
|
|»
|AUTARCIE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie le 30 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Prélude
2. Nation
3. France Profonde
4. Regnum Francorum
5. Le bardit des hardis
6. Gladio vivere, gladio morietur
7. Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie
8. Postlude
|
|»
|OBVURT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son premier EP The Beginning via Brutal Mind. Une video" playthrough" pour le morceau "Scars of War" est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Prelude Dm
2. Osteophyte
3. The First Light
4. Obverted*
5. Scars of War
6. The End
*Guest guitar solo by Michael Angelo Batio
|
|»
|ZORA (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Soul Raptor en juillet sur Maxima Music Pro. Tracklist :
1. Social Fakework
2. Induced Objectivity
3. Lobotomy
4. Brainwashing
5. Distorted Personality
6. I Can't Breathe
7. Soul Raptor
8. Hypnotic Obsession
9. Ego Psychotic
10. Outro - The Grand Act
|
|»
|PAČESS (Epic Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Poupě le 25 mai sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :
1. Poupě
2. Sommelier
3. Jako most k lidem
4. Butan-2,3-dion
5. Tadeus
6. Reinheitsgebot
7. Jménem lilie
8. Až listy zrudnou [CD bonus]
|
|»
|GOATH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album III: Shaped By The Unlight qui sortira le 9 avril via Ván Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|
Intriguant le teaser du nouvel Autarcie, avec des relents de Filosofem.
Hate de l'écouter celui là !
Très bon le Ungfell également
|
