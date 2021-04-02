chargement...

Les news du 2 Avril 2021
 Les news du 2 Avril 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Mera		   
Decaying Purity
 Decaying Purity - Mass Exti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Purification
 Purification - Dwell in the... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Saor
 Saor - Aura (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Noxis
 Noxis - Expanse Of Hellish ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Moongates Guardian
 Moongates Guardian - Till t... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Bütcher
 Bütcher - 666 Goats Carry M... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Disfuneral
 Disfuneral - Disfuneral (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Déluge
 Déluge - Aego Templo (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle
 Thou / Emma Ruth Rundle - T... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2021
 Les news du 30 Mars 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Dogs Always Bit... (C)
Par Frankensperm		   
Dystopia
 Dystopia - Dystopia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Tortured W... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Darius Marder
 Darius Marder - Sound of Me... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 2 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2021 Count Raven - Ars Moriendi - Ungfell - Cadaveric Incubator - Universally Estranged - Adarrak - Eisenhand - Autarcie - Obvurt - Zora - Pačess - Goath
»
(Lien direct)
Douze ans après son dernier album, COUNT RAVEN (Doom, Suède) vient d'annoncer que la suite ne devrait maintenant plus trop tarder. Intitulé The Sixth Storm, ce nouvel album se dévoile à travers l'artwork ci-contre. Plus d'information à venir très bientôt.

COUNT RAVEN a écrit : Artwork for the upcoming Count Raven album revealed!
More info soon...

»
(Lien direct)
ARS MORIENDI (Black metal progressif, France) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album, Le silence déraisonnable du ciel à paraître courant mai sur le label Archaic Sound. « Savonarole » s’écoute sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Es Grauet, le nouvel album d'UNGFELL (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira le 30 avril sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Tyfels Antlitz" :

01. Es grauet überm Dorf (Wie s niemert het chönne ahne)
02. Tyfels Antlitz (Wie e Huerä zwei Chind empfanget)
03. D Schwarzamslä (Wie us däne Goofe Pfaffä wärdet)
04. Mord im Tobel (Wie en hinterhältige Mord begange wird)
05. S Chnochelied (Wie e Beschuldigti gfoltered wird und Visione bechunnt)
06. Stossgebätt (Wie das Wyb als Häx hygrichtet wird)
07. D Unheilspfaffä vom Heinzäbärg (Wie Tod und Verdärbe uf das Dorf iistürzt)
08. S Fälsebräche (Wie s Böse begrabe wird)

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Nightmare Necropolis le 14 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. World Necrosis
2. Blood Lust
3. Necropolis
4. Sarcophagidae
5. Sickly Obsessed
6. Through the Flesh
7. Frenzied Hatred
8. Coffin Defiler

»
(Lien direct)
UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Despoiling Souls of Flesh Across the Galaxy" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Reared Up in Spectral Predation prévu le 30 avril via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. (Intro)
2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
3. The Visitor
4. A Thing, Oozing In
5. Sentient Meatsack
6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
9. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion

»
(Lien direct)
ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) a mis en ligne à cette adresse une vidéo pour le titre "Bereft" extrait de son premier longue-durée Ex Oriente Lux à paraître le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***

*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek

»
(Lien direct)
EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le morceau "Dead of Night" tiré de son premier long-format Fires Within à venir le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]

»
(Lien direct)
AUTARCIE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie le 30 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Prélude
2. Nation
3. France Profonde
4. Regnum Francorum
5. Le bardit des hardis
6. Gladio vivere, gladio morietur
7. Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie
8. Postlude

»
(Lien direct)
OBVURT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son premier EP The Beginning via Brutal Mind. Une video" playthrough" pour le morceau "Scars of War" est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Prelude Dm
2. Osteophyte
3. The First Light
4. Obverted*
5. Scars of War
6. The End

*Guest guitar solo by Michael Angelo Batio

»
(Lien direct)
ZORA (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Soul Raptor en juillet sur Maxima Music Pro. Tracklist :

1. Social Fakework
2. Induced Objectivity
3. Lobotomy
4. Brainwashing
5. Distorted Personality
6. I Can't Breathe
7. Soul Raptor
8. Hypnotic Obsession
9. Ego Psychotic
10. Outro - The Grand Act

»
(Lien direct)
PAČESS (Epic Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Poupě le 25 mai sur Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Poupě
2. Sommelier
3. Jako most k lidem
4. Butan-2,3-dion
5. Tadeus
6. Reinheitsgebot
7. Jménem lilie
8. Až listy zrudnou [CD bonus]

»
(Lien direct)
GOATH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album III: Shaped By The Unlight qui sortira le 9 avril via Ván Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
Thrasho AxGxB + Voay + Keyser + Jean-Clint
2 Avril 2021

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
02/04/2021 17:15
Intriguant oui !
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
02/04/2021 13:18
Intriguant le teaser du nouvel Autarcie, avec des relents de Filosofem.
Hate de l'écouter celui là !

Très bon le Ungfell également


