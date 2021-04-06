»

PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) va éditer son premier longue-durée Age of Wolves (2020) au format vinyle le 27 mai via Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :



1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)

2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)

3. Age of Wolves (3:52)

4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)

5. Left My Mark (4:13)

6. Presence of Dark (4:36)

7. Choir of Death (3:54)

8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)

Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only

9. Arcane Oath (7:14)

10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)



Durée totale : 47:01



