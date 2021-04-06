chargement...

Les news du 6 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 6 Avril 2021 Yellowtooth - Lucifuge - Vritrahn-Werwolf - Pantheon - Zeit - Seance Of... - The Crawling - Killing Addiction - Sepolcro
»
(Lien direct)
YELLOWTOOTH (Sludge/Doom, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "From Faith To Flames" extrait de son nouvel album The Burning Illusion dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril via Orchestrated Misery Recordings. Tracklist :

1. From Faith To Flames
2. Atrocity
3. Deep Space
4. Astronaut's Journey
5. The Illusion
6. Void
7. Dead Flowers
8. Scattered To The Wind
9. Lazarus Syndrome

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Black Light of the Evening Star" extrait de son nouveau disque Infernal Power à paraître le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun

»
(Lien direct)
VRITRAHN-WERWOLF (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 28 mai chez Werewolf Records. Deux extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. End of the Ages
2. Silver Aurora
3. Lord of All Evil
4. ...To Perish in the Silence
5. Death Torments
6. Blasphemous Metal
7. Sacrament
8. Crucifucked (S.S.)
9. Starlight Throne of the Eclipse

»
(Lien direct)
PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) va éditer son premier longue-durée Age of Wolves (2020) au format vinyle le 27 mai via Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :

1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)
2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)
3. Age of Wolves (3:52)
4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)
5. Left My Mark (4:13)
6. Presence of Dark (4:36)
7. Choir of Death (3:54)
8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)
Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only
9. Arcane Oath (7:14)
10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)

Durée totale : 47:01

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT (Black/Sludge/Grindcore, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Stumpf" extrait de son nouvel EP Betonkrebs paru fin mars. Tracklist :

New Work Order
Überwachungskapital
Stillgestanden
Wer Bewacht Die Wächter
Kosmische Pessimisten
Zwischen Nichts Und Wenig
Strukturelle Probleme
Merke Dir
Schwarzlichtviertel
Terror Management Theory
Cis Scum Must Die
Insomnia
Stumpf
Blass
Democracy Is For The Weak
Die Klöckner Im Néstle-Darm
Das Große Fressen
Triebtäter
Profit Loss Ratio
Technische Ratten
Lungenbrand
Junkfood
Knochenmehl
420247

»
(Lien direct)
SEANCE OF... (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier long-format The Colour of Magick le 21 juin sur Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. 1
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
5. 5
6. 6
7. 7
8. 8

»
(Lien direct)
THE CRAWLING (Death/Doom, Irlande du Nord) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Sparrow".

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album le 1er juin sur Xtreem Muisic. Celui-ci aura pour titre Mind Of A New God et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait intitulé "Prophecy Armageddon" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Mind Of A New God
02. As Utopia Burns
03. Prophecy Armageddon
04. Destroyer Of Worlds
05. Lives Unworthy Of Life
06. Dark Realm Atrocity
07. Condemned To Nothingness
08. The Chaos Older Than Time
09. Altered At Birth

»
(Lien direct)
SEPOLCRO (Death Metal, Italie) vient de signer avec Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie cette année d'un premier album. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement...
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
6 Avril 2021

