(Lien direct) DEAD (Death / Grind, Allemagne) intitulé You'll Never Know Pleasure... et paru initialement en 1995 sur Poserslaughter Records. Cette réédition, proposée aux formats CD et LP, sera présentée dans une version remasterisée.



01. Rectal Punishment

02. Receive My Golden Shower

03. Penicide

04. You'll Never Know Pleasure - Until You've Tasted Pain

05. Slaves to Abysmal Perversity

06. XXL Cunt

07. Body Fluids Are My Favorite Fetish

08. Delicious Taste Of Vaginal Excrements

09. Highest Power (GG Allin Cover)

10. Thrusted To The Limit Of All Delights

11. Journey To Extasy

12. Die When You Die (GG Allin Cover)

13. Hey Baby Why Don't You Love Me?

14. Skin Deep Between Her Thighs

15. Recognize: Spread Your Legs Whore



