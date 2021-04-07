|
Les news du 7 Avril 2021
|Xenokorp rééditera le 3 septembre prochain le premier album de DEAD (Death / Grind, Allemagne) intitulé You'll Never Know Pleasure... et paru initialement en 1995 sur Poserslaughter Records. Cette réédition, proposée aux formats CD et LP, sera présentée dans une version remasterisée.
01. Rectal Punishment
02. Receive My Golden Shower
03. Penicide
04. You'll Never Know Pleasure - Until You've Tasted Pain
05. Slaves to Abysmal Perversity
06. XXL Cunt
07. Body Fluids Are My Favorite Fetish
08. Delicious Taste Of Vaginal Excrements
09. Highest Power (GG Allin Cover)
10. Thrusted To The Limit Of All Delights
11. Journey To Extasy
12. Die When You Die (GG Allin Cover)
13. Hey Baby Why Don't You Love Me?
14. Skin Deep Between Her Thighs
15. Recognize: Spread Your Legs Whore
|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) sortira le 28 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records un nouveau EP intitulé Half Past Human. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Brutish Manchild" :
01. Route 666
02. Shelob's Lair
03. Brutish Manchild
04. Half Past Human
|Nuclear Winter Records rééditera le 17 mai prochain le premier album de BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) intitulé From Hell. Sorti initialement en 2008, cette nouvelle version remasterisée sera proposée dans un digipack dont l'illustration ci-contre est signée Jenglot Hitam Artwork.
|PHLEBOTOMIZED (Death Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) sortira le 9 avril un nouveau EP intitulé Pain, Resistance, Suffering. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous et sera disponible vendredi via Hammerheart Records :
01. It Will Pass...
02. Pain, Resistance, Suffering
03. No Surrender
04. Beheaded Identity
05. You Have No IDea
06. Collusion Starts Here
07. GPS (Global Problems Served)
