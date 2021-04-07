chargement...

Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - The Cyclic... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Worst Doubt
 Worst Doubt - Extinction (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Fange
 Fange - Pantocrator (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Old Man's Child
 Old Man's Child - In Defian... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Fatal Portrait (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Decaying Purity
 Decaying Purity - Mass Exti... (C)
Par human		   
Grima
 Grima - Rotten Garden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Purification
 Purification - Dwell in the... (C)
Par lkea		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - MTV Unplu... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 3 Avril 2021
 Les news du 3 Avril 2021 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Moongates Guardian
 Moongates Guardian - Till t... (C)
Par requiem29		   
Les news du 2 Avril 2021
 Les news du 2 Avril 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Mera		   

Les news du 7 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 7 Avril 2021 Dead - Cirith Ungol - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Phlebotomized
Xenokorp rééditera le 3 septembre prochain le premier album de DEAD (Death / Grind, Allemagne) intitulé You'll Never Know Pleasure... et paru initialement en 1995 sur Poserslaughter Records. Cette réédition, proposée aux formats CD et LP, sera présentée dans une version remasterisée.

01. Rectal Punishment
02. Receive My Golden Shower
03. Penicide
04. You'll Never Know Pleasure - Until You've Tasted Pain
05. Slaves to Abysmal Perversity
06. XXL Cunt
07. Body Fluids Are My Favorite Fetish
08. Delicious Taste Of Vaginal Excrements
09. Highest Power (GG Allin Cover)
10. Thrusted To The Limit Of All Delights
11. Journey To Extasy
12. Die When You Die (GG Allin Cover)
13. Hey Baby Why Don't You Love Me?
14. Skin Deep Between Her Thighs
15. Recognize: Spread Your Legs Whore

CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) sortira le 28 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records un nouveau EP intitulé Half Past Human. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Brutish Manchild" :

01. Route 666
02. Shelob's Lair
03. Brutish Manchild
04. Half Past Human

Nuclear Winter Records rééditera le 17 mai prochain le premier album de BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) intitulé From Hell. Sorti initialement en 2008, cette nouvelle version remasterisée sera proposée dans un digipack dont l'illustration ci-contre est signée Jenglot Hitam Artwork.

PHLEBOTOMIZED (Death Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) sortira le 9 avril un nouveau EP intitulé Pain, Resistance, Suffering. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous et sera disponible vendredi via Hammerheart Records :

01. It Will Pass...
02. Pain, Resistance, Suffering
03. No Surrender
04. Beheaded Identity
05. You Have No IDea
06. Collusion Starts Here
07. GPS (Global Problems Served)
Thrasho AxGxB
7 Avril 2021

GROUPES DU JOUR
Beyond Mortal Dreams
 Beyond Mortal Dreams
Brutal Dark Death Metal - 1995 - Australie		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol
Heavy/Doom - 1972 - Etats-Unis		   
Dead
 Dead
Death Metal - 1990 - Allemagne		   
Phlebotomized
 Phlebotomized
Death Metal Progressif - 1990 - Pays-Bas		   
