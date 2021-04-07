|
Les news du 7 Avril 2021
News
Les news du 7 Avril 2021 Inferno - Xael - Anonymus - Detritivor - Gateway - Crimson Dimension - Armnatt - Dead - Cirith Ungol - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Phlebotomized
|En exclusivité française pour Thrashocore, retrouvez ci-dessous le titre "Ekstasis Of The Continuum", deuxième extrait du nouvel album de INFERNO (Black Metal, République Tchèque) intitulé Paradeigma (Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity) et prévu le 7 mai sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :
01. Decaying Virtualities Yearn For Asymptopia
02. The Wailing Horizon
03. Descent Into Hell Of The Future
04. Phosphenes
05. Ekstasis Of The Continuum
06. Stars Within And Stars Without Projected Into The Matrix Of Time
Vous pouvez par ailleurs lire une petite interview du groupe réalisée par le label français concernant ce nouveau morceau :
Dear INFERNO, thank you very much for taking the time to answer these questions concerning the second track ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’. The song starts with some more experimental tunes before this kind of trance-like and ghostly soundscapes begins. In the last third of the composition, one may then hear this kind of calm and tense parts with a unique spherical atmosphere and triumphant vibes. Please tell us about the process of composing this track – was everything built upon the guitar work? Was this opening of the song added later in the process or did you know right away that the song shall be introduced in such a form, et cetera?
Yes, everything was built on the guitars and the ghostly soundscapes you refer to were created first. The idea behind the song was to gradually escalate the tension between the tones. Even though ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’ sounds monotonous at first, you can hear how it builds in the background until it erupts into the finale.
When we moved from the demo creation to the pre-production phase and worked with the live drums, we realized how to take certain parts even further and so some guitar parts were re-worked. And we again returned to fine-tuning the drum performance, which serves a crucial role here. In the beginning, the drums are meant to keep the simple pulsing rhythm of the song and then to accentuate the song's culmination as effectively as possible.
You mentioned before that producer Stephen Lockhart played a significant role in how the whole album “PARADEIGMA” is sounding. Did you also talk with him about individual tracks a lot? Did you talk with him about ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’ and work extensively with him on the sound of that composition?
We actually forced the intended sense into the cacophony ourselves. Stephen then tweaked the whole thing to our great satisfaction and we only had a few minor requests concerning the volume of guitar arrangements and vocals. The previously mentioned supplementary recording of distorted guitars did not alter the song's vibe much, though it definitely made it “heavier”.
What do you think is the perfect time and place to listen to “Ekstasis Of The Continuum” and be able to get sucked into the atmosphere of this track?
Like a katharsis, we recommend listening to music in darkness at maximum volume or at least alone and with good headphones. But we suppose people have their own ways how to properly immerse themselves in art.
However, when you let the song sink in, you are encouraged to read the “Third Sermon To The Dead” by Basilides of Alexandria, fuel the imagination with its words, and then surrender yourself to ‘Ekstasis of the Continuum’.
|XAEL (Symphonic Sci-Fi Death Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Waste of Dreadrift" issu de son nouvel opus Bloodtide Rising sorti en février.
|ANONYMUS (Thrash Metal, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Tierra", tiré de son dernier opus La Bestia paru en juin 2020, avec en invité son ancien membre Marco Calliari.
|DETRITIVOR (Death Metal, Indonésie) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Morbid Sanity" extrait de son premier longue-durée Scattered Remnants sorti en février sur Brutal Mind.
|GATEWAY (Death/Doom, Belgique) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Flesh Reborn à venir le 7 mai chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Hel
2. Slumbering Crevasses
3. Rack Crawler
4. Flesh Reborn
|CRIMSON DIMENSION (Blackened Progressive Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 4 juin via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklilist :
1. Crimson Dimension [15:41]
2. Black Mass [11:55]
3. Age of Awakening [18:23]
4. Valon Hylkäämä [12:44]
|ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Eternal Flame le 28 mai sur Signal Rex. Un extrait est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Path
2. Darkness Embrace
3. All In Ruins
4. Black Moon
5. Magestic Shadows
6. Dark Moon Rising
7. Eternal Flame
8. Immortal Might
9. Hordeland
10. What Once Was
|Xenokorp rééditera le 3 septembre prochain le premier album de DEAD (Death / Grind, Allemagne) intitulé You'll Never Know Pleasure... et paru initialement en 1995 sur Poserslaughter Records. Cette réédition, proposée aux formats CD et LP, sera présentée dans une version remasterisée.
01. Rectal Punishment
02. Receive My Golden Shower
03. Penicide
04. You'll Never Know Pleasure - Until You've Tasted Pain
05. Slaves to Abysmal Perversity
06. XXL Cunt
07. Body Fluids Are My Favorite Fetish
08. Delicious Taste Of Vaginal Excrements
09. Highest Power (GG Allin Cover)
10. Thrusted To The Limit Of All Delights
11. Journey To Extasy
12. Die When You Die (GG Allin Cover)
13. Hey Baby Why Don't You Love Me?
14. Skin Deep Between Her Thighs
15. Recognize: Spread Your Legs Whore
|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) sortira le 28 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records un nouveau EP intitulé Half Past Human. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Brutish Manchild" :
01. Route 666
02. Shelob's Lair
03. Brutish Manchild
04. Half Past Human
|Nuclear Winter Records rééditera le 17 mai prochain le premier album de BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) intitulé From Hell. Sorti initialement en 2008, cette nouvelle version remasterisée sera proposée dans un digipack dont l'illustration ci-contre est signée Jenglot Hitam Artwork.
|PHLEBOTOMIZED (Death Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) sortira le 9 avril un nouveau EP intitulé Pain, Resistance, Suffering. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous et sera disponible vendredi via Hammerheart Records :
01. It Will Pass...
02. Pain, Resistance, Suffering
03. No Surrender
04. Beheaded Identity
05. You Have No IDea
06. Collusion Starts Here
07. GPS (Global Problems Served)
