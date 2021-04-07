»

(Lien direct) INFERNO (Black Metal, République Tchèque) intitulé Paradeigma (Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity) et prévu le 7 mai sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :



01. Decaying Virtualities Yearn For Asymptopia

02. The Wailing Horizon

03. Descent Into Hell Of The Future

04. Phosphenes

05. Ekstasis Of The Continuum

06. Stars Within And Stars Without Projected Into The Matrix Of Time







Vous pouvez par ailleurs lire une petite interview du groupe réalisée par le label français concernant ce nouveau morceau :



Dear INFERNO, thank you very much for taking the time to answer these questions concerning the second track ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’. The song starts with some more experimental tunes before this kind of trance-like and ghostly soundscapes begins. In the last third of the composition, one may then hear this kind of calm and tense parts with a unique spherical atmosphere and triumphant vibes. Please tell us about the process of composing this track – was everything built upon the guitar work? Was this opening of the song added later in the process or did you know right away that the song shall be introduced in such a form, et cetera?



Yes, everything was built on the guitars and the ghostly soundscapes you refer to were created first. The idea behind the song was to gradually escalate the tension between the tones. Even though ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’ sounds monotonous at first, you can hear how it builds in the background until it erupts into the finale.



When we moved from the demo creation to the pre-production phase and worked with the live drums, we realized how to take certain parts even further and so some guitar parts were re-worked. And we again returned to fine-tuning the drum performance, which serves a crucial role here. In the beginning, the drums are meant to keep the simple pulsing rhythm of the song and then to accentuate the song's culmination as effectively as possible.



You mentioned before that producer Stephen Lockhart played a significant role in how the whole album “PARADEIGMA” is sounding. Did you also talk with him about individual tracks a lot? Did you talk with him about ‘Ekstasis Of The Continuum’ and work extensively with him on the sound of that composition?



We actually forced the intended sense into the cacophony ourselves. Stephen then tweaked the whole thing to our great satisfaction and we only had a few minor requests concerning the volume of guitar arrangements and vocals. The previously mentioned supplementary recording of distorted guitars did not alter the song's vibe much, though it definitely made it “heavier”.



What do you think is the perfect time and place to listen to “Ekstasis Of The Continuum” and be able to get sucked into the atmosphere of this track?



Like a katharsis, we recommend listening to music in darkness at maximum volume or at least alone and with good headphones. But we suppose people have their own ways how to properly immerse themselves in art.



However, when you let the song sink in, you are encouraged to read the “Third Sermon To The Dead” by Basilides of Alexandria, fuel the imagination with its words, and then surrender yourself to ‘Ekstasis of the Continuum’.